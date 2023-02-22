Funeral services for Tom Landholm were held Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. An Oakland native, he passed away Feb. 12, 2023, at Unity Point Health Saint Luke’s in Sioux City.

Thomas Everett, best known as Tom, was born July 8, 1950, in Oakland to James and Nancy (Peden) Landholm. He was raised in Oakland graduating from Oakland High School in 1968. Tom met Joy in 1968 in Oakland and they were married on July 25, 1970, in Rosalie. Tom and Joy had three children together: Frank, Chris, and Andrew.

Tom worked at IBP/Tyson starting as a ditch digger and worked his way up to chief project manager when he retired after 50 years. Tom loved to travel, go to NASCAR races and Vikings games with his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Landholm of South Sioux City; parents, James and Nancy Landholm of Oakland.

Survivors include his three sons: Frank (Kathy) Landholm of Tucson, Arizona, Christopher (Amanda) Landholm of Omaha, Andrew (Amy) Landholm of Sioux City; five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St., South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.