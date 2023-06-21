How many of you have been in cemeteries and noticed tombstones shaped like a tree trunk or a tree stump? I have always been fascinated by this style of stone and, after recently seeing people looking puzzled, I decided to write about it.

What they saw was a Woodmen of the World tombstone. Early in 1883 this fraternal organization started in Iowa as the Modern Woodmen of America by founder Joseph Cullen Root. In 1890 he formed a new group based in Omaha called the Woodmen of the World (Omaha is still one of its main offices). The purpose was to make life insurance affordable to everyone and, after the death of the breadwinner, to ensure the family would be protected through a death benefit payout. Also, the policy included a free tombstone from 1890 until 1900. With the rising of cost of tombstones, members could purchase a $100 rider to cover the cost of a monument until the mid-1920s, when the offer was discontinued.

The most common stone is a tree stump four to five feet tall (for adults). The tree stump stone is a physical depiction of the cleared forest with axe, beetle (mallet), wedge and other woodworking tools symbolizing industry, power and progress. Other designs may be carved into the stones to represent members’ lives such as a gun for a hunter, a flower for a woman, a book for a teacher or minister, or a broken branch to show a young death. Maybe you’ll see a dove of peace with an olive branch. More likely, you will find the Woodman emblem on the stone (small photo). Other shapes and designs have been used but the tree stump is the most popular one.

Next time you are in a cemetery and see a tombstone shaped like a tree trunk or stump, you will know this person had been a member of the Woodmen of the World insurance fraternal organization.

Join Us July 4

Burt County Museum, 319 North 13th Street, Tekamah, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on July Fourth. We have special displays in both houses and the schoolhouse, and there will be several lawn games for families and friends. Also, please check our website: burtcountymuseum.org.