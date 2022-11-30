Tree limb causes power outage

A tree limb touching a power line has been named as the cause of a power outage in Tekamah Tuesday morning.

Officials with Nebraska Public Power said the outage started at 4:10 a.m. and impacted approximately 710 customers, all of them north of L Street. All of the customers were restored by 5:54 a.m.

Winds were gusting at nearly 40 miles per hour early Tuesday as a winter storm approached the area. Despite predictions of upwards of two inches of snow, the city received very little precipitation. Records show 0.01 inches of moisture from the storm, nudging November’s total to 0.46 inches, three-quarters of an inch below normal.