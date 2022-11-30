 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tree limb causes power outage

  • 0
Web light pole

A tree limb touching a power line has been named as the cause of a power outage in Tekamah Tuesday morning.

Officials with Nebraska Public Power said the outage started at 4:10 a.m. and impacted approximately 710 customers, all of them north of L Street. All of the customers were restored by 5:54 a.m.

Winds were gusting at nearly 40 miles per hour early Tuesday as a winter storm approached the area. Despite predictions of upwards of two inches of snow, the city received very little precipitation. Records show 0.01 inches of moisture from the storm, nudging November’s total to 0.46 inches, three-quarters of an inch below normal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carl “Marty” Raue, Jr.

Carl “Marty” Raue, Jr.

Funeral services for Marty Raue were held Nov. 17, 2022, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. The 50-year-old passed …

Dale Yanke

Dale Yanke

Memorial services for John Dale Yanke were held, Nov. 22, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date in Tekam…

Kamerin Lytle

Kamerin Lytle

A celebration of the life of Kamerin Lytle was held Nov. 15, 2022, at the Springview Community Center in Springview, Nebraska. A private famil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News