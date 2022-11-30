Tree of Life Campaign under way at MCH

Memorial Community Hospital and Health System’s Annual Tree of Life Campaign is under way.

The Tree of Life Campaign gives others an opportunity to sponsor the holiday tree in honor of a close friend or relative, or someone special that is gone but not forgotten. The large holiday tree will be decorated and on display in the main lobby of the hospital in Blair. A sign including names of those being remembered and who have donated will also be on display throughout the campaign for everyone to enjoy. The campaign typically wraps up in mid-January.

“Every year, we look forward to this campaign and to recognize others who have been a special part of our lives,” said MCH Foundation Director Molly Dahlgren. “Using the money we raise through the Tree of Life campaign to meet a hospital need makes it extra special when we can also recognize our loved ones.”

The support of the hospital’s many donors plays an important role in ensuring that MCH exceeds the needs of its patients and families.

The funds raised through this year’s Tree of Life campaign will be used to purchase Prime TC Transport Chairs. Every aspect of the Prime TC Transport Chair is designed to help create a welcoming and safe environment that speaks volumes to caregivers, patients and their family members, hospital officials said. Obvious touchpoints help make operation intuitive for all users. Special ergonomics have been incorporated into the design to help reduce the bending and reaching that may be associated with caregiver injury. A rigid frame helps enhance durability and aids in the well-being of patients and caregivers.

To donate to this year’s Tree of Life campaign, simply complete a donation form found in the newspaper, MCH’s “Aspire” newsletter, or you may pick up a donation form at the hospital.

To learn more, contact Dahlgren at 402-426-1464.