If either of these scenarios describe you, it’s important to plan ahead. Getting good, unbiased information helps you plan for the change opportunities in your life.

Whether or not to take Medicare is one of these potential changes. If you’re turning 65 you may decide to keep working, which is great as long as you have employment insurance as good as Medicare and your company has 20 or more employees. Do you have an HSA (Health Savings Account)? Do you just want Medicare Part A? How much does Medicare cost? What about Medicare Advantage?

The questions keep coming and coming, and they can seem overwhelming if you haven’t at least looked ahead at your options.

As Rosanne Cash said, “The key to change, is to let go of fear.” In other words, don’t panic, get the information you need so you can face the future and the change it brings without fear.

If you’re looking for answers to these questions and many others, you are invited to attend an educational workshop presented by Mary Loftis, long-time Nebraska SHIP Counselor.

This workshop will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 935 Schneider St., Fremont, Neb., with 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions being offered. Anyone is welcome to attend these workshops, so bring a friend.

Absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold, and your personal questions are welcome during or after the meeting.

Please call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 to register and for directions to the new meeting location, or you may call 402-380-9554 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.