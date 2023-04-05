Tekamah-Herman girls and boys track teams got their outdoor seasons under way with a pair of meets over the past week.

The Tigers kicked off the outdoor season at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Saturday, March 25.

Both teams finished in ninth place with the girls scoring 16 points and the boys scoring 29.

Emma Wakehouse and Emily Stansberry led the way for the girls at Ashland.

Wakehouse took fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.65 seconds and third in the 400 with a time of 1:05.03. Stansberry took third in the high jump with a leap of 4’10.

Reece Williams led the Tiger boys at Ashland by scoring in two events. He took home the gold in the triple jump with a leap of 39’11.75” while taking sixth in the 400 with a time of 55.47 seconds. Jessen Booth also took home a gold medal in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.66 seconds while teammate Adrian Robinson came in a close second with a time of 45.62.

The weather wasn’t nearly as cold at the Snowmelt Invitational at West Point-Beemer on Tuesday, March 29, but was still a tough meet.

The girls finished 10th with 16 points while the boys finished ninth with 19 points.

Stansberry had the highest individual placing for the Tiger girls, finishing runner-up in the high jump with a 4’08” jump. Wakehouse took fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.78 while Keira Pensyl took fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’06”.

Williams and Booth did all the scoring for the Tiger boys on Tuesday.

Williams took first in the 400 with a time of 54.19 and fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 41’01.50”.

Booth took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.14 seconds and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.40.

The Tigers’ next meet won't take place until April 11. The Malcolm Invitational, set for today (Wednesday) has been cancelled. On April 11, they are scheduled to take part in the Logan View Invitational before hosting the Tiger Invitational on April 18.