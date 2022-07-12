Two Nebraska companies recognized among select group of national retailers

The past year has been successful but also challenging for Lincoln's two HobbyTown stores.

Demand and sales have been strong, but the stores have also had to deal with ongoing supply chain issues that at times have left them without certain products, said local franchisee Dan Schmidt.

But Schmidt and his staff have persevered, and their hard work has been noticed.

Schmidt and his two stores have been named among this year's America's Retail Champions, an honor Schmidt called "pretty cool."

"It's fun to kind of see the hard work we put in getting validated," he said.

The National Retail Federation annually honors small retailers who are exceptional champions for retail and the communities they serve.

There were 34 named this year, including two from Nebraska.

The other honoree was Master's Hand, a candle and gift shop in Tekamah.

Owner Susie Robison said she started the business in her kitchen in 2003 and moved to the current location in 2008.

"What an honor," she said of being named a retail champion. "I'm humbled and I'm blown away."

Rich Otto, vice president of advocacy for the Nebraska Retail Federation, said the fact that Nebraska had two retailers honored out of the 34 "is testament to the innovation, creativity, and plain hard work of Nebraska retailers."

"Just surviving COVID was a heavy lift," Otto said. "These two represent many retailers in our state who have come through even stronger than before."

Schmidt and Robison both get to go to the National Retail Federation's Retail Advocacy Summit on July 27-28 in Washington, D.C., where the finalists will vie for the ultimate title of America's Retail Champion.

Robinson, who's never been to the city, said she's both "excited and terrified."

"I'm just a country girl going to the big city, so I hope I don't get lost," she said.