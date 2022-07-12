Two new businesses warmly welcomed by their communities

Coffee? Smoothies? Pizza? Subs?

Yes, please!

And it’s all under the same roof in Tekamah. Formerly known as D’Moore Pizza, Brandi Moore has taken up the reigns from her mother-in-law, Dawn Moore, and purchased the sandwich shop.

Born and raised in Soldotna, Alaska, where she grew up hunting, fishing and riding horses, Brandi moved to Bellevue in 2007 and met her husband, Jesse, in 2012. They moved to Tekamah in 2014. When the opportunity to buy the restaurant arose, she jumped on the chance, happy with the fact that she could be a business owner in town and close to her kids’ school.

Don’t worry if you are a long-time fan foodie of the former establishment. Brandi is still serving the original menu, including pizza, subs, fried foods, chicken and fish, plus she has spiced things up with specialty coffee drinks and smoothies.

“I worked for Scooters in Blair for 7-8 years, and loved every minute of that job!” she said.

Though she is still waiting to sport her new signage outside, Brandi’s Place is already open and ready for business. The current hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the option to dine in or take out.

Brandi is pleased with the kindness and support she has received from area residents.

“The community has been amazing to me!” she said. “My plan for the future is to continue to provide the most amazing food and drinks, along with amazing customer service!”

Just down the road from Brandi’s Place (okay, maybe a little farther down the road), in the quaint town of Lyons, another new restaurant opened its doors to the hungry public on July 11.

Located on Main Street, Emi’s Restaurant is a small-town, family-owned Mexican restaurant owned by husband and wife José and Marisela Méndez.

Originally from Mexico, the couple and their three kids moved to Lyons from Fremont four years ago.

“It all started with an idea from my daughter (Emily), and we thought it was a good idea because there is only one restaurant here in Lyons,” Marisela said. “I like this little town so much. The community has supported us and are very friendly.”

Emi’s Restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving lunch and dinner Mexican fare, from tacos and burritos to fajitas and quesadillas.