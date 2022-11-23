Two Tiger netters named all-East Husker

Two Tekamah-Herman volleyball players were named to all-East Husker Conference rosters last week. Selections were made based on voting by conference coaches.

For the Tigers, senior Kennedy Pagels and junior Preslee Hansen both were named to the honorable mention list.

Pagels, a College of St. Mary recruit, led the Tigers with 163 kills and tied for team honors with 40 ace serves. She also tallied 206 digs, 7.5 blocks and added to her all-around game with four set assists.

Hansen posted a team-high 274 digs while adding 37 ace serves, 125 kills, three blocks and 18 set assists.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, sophomore Taryn Sheets was second on the squad with 138 kills and led the Tigers with 17.5 blocks. Freshman Emily Stansberry added 133 kills and 16.5 blocks.

Playing on the right side, Keira Pensyl added 69 kills and 250 digs.

The Tigers’ two setters, Carly Freidel and Addysen Lytle passed out 287 and 259 assists respectively. Lytle tied Pagels for team honors in ace serves with 40.

As expected, all-conference ballotting was dominated by the four East Husker schools that made the state tournament. Howells-Dodge led the pack, winning the Class D2 title. Oakland-Craig placed third in Class C2 while Clarkson/Leigh was knocked out in the first round by the eventual runners-up from Archbishop Bergan. North Bend Central claimed fourth in Class C1.

North Bend saw five players named, topped by first teamers Kaitlyn Emanuel and Josie Cleveringa.

Howells-Dodge also had five selections including Grace Baumert and Blair Fiala on the first team.

All-East Husker Conference

First Team

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, Jr.; Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central, So.; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Sr.; Brandi Helzer, Oakland-Craig, So.; Adi Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, So.; Olivia Cunningham—Stanton, Sr.

Second Team

Megan Beutler, Bancroft-Rosalie, Sr.; Carly Bayer, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Natalie Pieper, Howells-Dodge, Jr.; Abilyn Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Jr.; Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend Central, So.; Olyvia Nelson, Pender, Sr.; Arynn Spence, Stanton, Sr.

Third Team

Gracelyn Eisenmann, Clarkson/Leigh, Jr.; Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh, So.; Korbee Wendt, Clarkson/Leigh, Sr.; Laryn Johnson, Oakland-Craig, Sr.; Shea Johnson, Oakland-Craig, Sr.; Gretchen Seagren, Oakland-Craig, So.; Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer, Jr.; Maggie Schweers, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Bancroft-Rosalie: Jessa Anderson, Sr., Isabella Bonneau, Sr., Grace Johnson-Sr., McKenzie Murphy, Sr.

Howells-Dodge: Jade Bayer-So.

Humphrey/LHF: Ali Brandl, Jr., Alisha Dahlberg, Sr., Addison Groene, Jr., Mollie Groteluschen, Sr.

Lyons-Decatur NE: Aubrey Andersen, Jr., Bailey Tuttle, Jr.

Madison: Lexi Amezcua, Jr., Judy Gonzalez, Sr., Josie Stoffel, Jr.

North Bend Central: Kathryn Gaughen, So., Jayla VanAmpting, So.

Oakland-Craig: Maycie Johnson, Sr.

Pender: Brieann Bruns, Sr., Isabelle Felber, Sr., Kirsten Frey, Sr., Alyssa Geisert, Sr., Hadley Walsh, Fr.

Stanton: Kelby Pohlman, So.

Tekamah-Herman: Preslee Hansen, Jr., Kennedy Pagels, Sr.

Twin River: Chloe Pilakowski, So.

West Point-Beemer: Mia Hunke, So., Allie Kaup, So.