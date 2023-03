Two Tekamah-Herman basketball players ended the 2022-23 season with postings to an all-East Husker Conference squad.

Preslee Hansen was a second-team selection among girls players while Brody Rogers was an honorable mention selection for the boys.

Hansen, a junior, moved up from the third team a year ago after leading her team in several categories. She averaged 19.2 points per game, the only Tiger to average double figures. Her 7.8 rebounds per game also was the team high as were her two assists and 4.2 steals per game.

2023 All-East Husker

Conference

Girls First Team

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, Jr.; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Sr.; Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend Central, So.; Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Sr.; Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Sr.; Maya Dolliver, Pender, So.

Girls Second Team

Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Halle Beller, Humphrey/LHF, Sr.; Avery Wegner, Pender, Jr.; Preslee Hansen, Tekamah-Herman, Jr.; Allie Kaup, West Point-Beemer, So.; Emma Heller, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.

Girls Third Team

Addison James, Bancroft-Rosalie, So.; Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh, So.; Claire Korth, Humphrey/LHF, So.; Madison Bishop, North Bend Central, Sr.; Adi Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, So.; Lillie Timm, Pender, Sr.

Girls Honorable Mention

Bancroft-Rosalie: Isabella Bonneau, Sr.; Samryn Dick, Jr.; Makenna James So. Clarkson/Leigh: Korbee Wendt, Sr. North Bend Central: Josie Cleveringa, Jr. Oakland-Craig: Syd Guzinski, Sr.; Shea Johnson, Sr. Pender: Kirsten Frey, Sr. Stanton: Olivia Cunningham, Sr.; Olivia Hupp, So. Twin River: Delaney Reeg, Jr. West Point-Beemer: Mia Hunke, So.; Campbell Snodgrass, So.; Addison Toelle, So. Wisner-Pilger: Camryn Bellar, Sr.

Rogers, a sophomore, makes his first appearance on an all-conference roster after leading the Tiger boys with a 10.1 points per game scoring average, the only T-H player in double figures. He also rounded up 3.9 rebounds per game, third on the team behind junior Reece Williams’ 4.9 and senior Adrian Robinson’s 4.5 boards per game. Rogers also led the Tigers by dishing out just under two assists per game.

2023 All-East Husker

Conference

Boys First Team

Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie, Sr.; Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh, Sr.; Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/LHF, Sr.; Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend Central, Jr.; Jackson Knust, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.

Boys Second Team

Mason Whitmore—Clarkson/Leigh, Sr.; Diego Gastelum, Madison, Sr.; Joe Butterfield, Stanton, Sr.; Owen Vogel, Stanton, Sr.; Trey Quick, Twin River, Sr.; Hunter Palmer—Wisner-Pilger, Sr.

Boys Third Team

Samuel Dick, Bancroft-Rosalie, So.; Mason Dolezal, Bancroft-Rosalie, Sr.; Andy Dominguez, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Aiden Meyer, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Owen Kurtenbach, Humphrey/LHF, So.; Braylon Anderson, Oakland-Craig, So.

Boys Honorable Mention

Bancroft-Rosalie: Drake Porter So.), Braylon Snyder, Sr. Clarkson/Leigh: Drew Beeson, Sr. Howells-Dodge: Colton Klosen, Jr. Humphrey/LHF: Easton Baumgart, Jr. Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Braden Hardin, Jr.; Kaden Knaak, Fr.; Talan Mock, So. Madison: Diego Avlia, Jr.; Jeremiah Sanchez, Jr. North Bend Central: Braxton Chvatal, Fr. Oakland-Craig: Grant Seagren, Sr. Pender: Aiden Beckman, Jr. Stanton: Barrett Wilke, So. Tekamah-Herman: Brody Rogers, So. Twin River: Kirk Hebda, Jr. West Point-Beemer: Colten Haber, Jr.; Grayson Meyer, Sr. Wisner-Pilger: Owen Heller, Sr.