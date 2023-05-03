The latest trends in 2023 Nebraska cash rental rates and land values will be covered during the next Land Management Quarterly webinar, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability, at noon on May 15.

Offered since 2019, the quarterly webinars address common management issues for Nebraska landowners, agricultural operators and related stakeholders interested in the latest insight on trends in real estate, managing agricultural land and solutions for addressing challenges in the upcoming growing season.

The May webinar will examine the latest average cash rental rates in the state, as reported in the recently released Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report and offer insight on adjusting rental rates considering high commodity prices this year. It will also cover best practices for communication between landlords and tenants, as well as family members, and offer advice on short- and long-term decision making for agricultural land.

Viewers will have the opportunity to submit land management questions for the presenters to answer during the presentation.

The webinar will be led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both extension faculty with the Center for Agricultural Profitability. Jansen focuses on agricultural finance and land economics, as well as the direction of the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and farmland management extension educator emeritus.

The webinar is free and will be recorded. Past recordings can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

Registration is free at https://cap.unl.edu/landmanagement.