The recent death of Fred Christensen has created a vacancy on the Nebraska Public Power Distric5t’s board of directors.

Christensen has served on NPPD’s board since 2013 and was over halfway into serving his second six-year term. Prior to serving on NPPD’s Board, Christensen served on the Burt County Public Power District Board of Directors.

“We were all saddened to learn of Fred’s passing, and we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. Fred’s presence on the board will be missed along with the service he provided to our customers,” said NPPD Board Chair Jerry Chlopek.

In accordance with Nebraska statutes, the vacated seat will be filled through an appointment by Gov. Jim Pillen. The appointed board member will serve through December 2024, which coincides with the end of Christensen’s six-year term. The governor’s office is expected to issue a release with more information about the opening.

Christensen represented Subdivision 11 which includes Burt, Washington, Cuming, Thurston and Dakota counties.

Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor (P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848). Applicants for the position must live within Subdivision 11 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD.

More information on NPPD’s board of directors, and the territories they serve, can be found on NPPD.com.