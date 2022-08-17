Vicki Gaver

A celebration of life for Vicki L. Gaver will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Blair Cemetery. The 68-year-old Blair woman passed away August 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair.

Vicki was born March 8, 1954, in Omaha, the daughter of Harry and Janet (Bowers) Callsen. On Oct. 8, 1982, she was united in marriage to Dale C. Gaver Sr. Vicki and Dale made their permanent home in Blair in 1986.

Vicki was a talented scrapbooker, crocheter and enjoyed crafting personalized cards and gifts for family and friends.

She is survived by her children: David (Tanya) Gaver and Ira (Angie) Gaver; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Don Pardue and sister Pat Hodge, along with extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale and her parents.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.