Vince Lindstrom

Funeral services for Vincent Lindstrom were held Jan. 2, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The 96-year-old Oakland man passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.

Vincent Einer was born Aug. 26, 1926, at the Community Hospital in Oakland to Gustaf R. and Hulda O. (Johnson) Lindstrom.

He was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland where he was a lifelong member. He attended rural grade school at District 64 south of Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1943.

Vince was a lifetime farmer in the Oakland area except for his time in the Army from Jan. 25, 1951, until Feb. 21, 1952, when he received an honorable medical discharge.

He served as a member of the First Lutheran Church Council, Starke Viking Lodge, American Legion, Burt County Fair Board, Golden Oaks Board, and District 43 and 62 school boards. He was honored by serving as Oakland’s Swedish Festival King in 2011.

On June 24, 1951, Vincent married Carla Peterson. She passed away in an automobile accident on Nov. 10, 1951.

On February 14, 1953, Vincent married LaRita Tunberg. To this union six children were born, Julie, Jeff, Joan, Jay, Jerry and Joel. Vince and Rita lived on the family farm until moving to Oakland in 1991. He continued farming up through last year.

He was proceeded in death by LaRita (Tunberg) Lindstrom in 2005, Carla (Peterson) Lindstrom in 1951; his parents Gustaf Rudolph in 1967 and Hulda Othelia Maria in 1963; sisters Ruth (Lindstrom) Nielsen and Betty Rogers; brothers Sidney R. Lindstrom and Robert Lindstrom; sisters-in-law Doris Traister, Marlene Lindstrom, and Helen Lindstrom; brothers-in-law Carroll Pearson, Leslie Nelson, Loren Lipps, Charles V. Rogers, and Wayne Nielsen.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law Julie (Carl) Easton of Oakland, Joan (Don) Wolf of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law Jeffrey (Jean Redding) Lindstrom of Seattle, Jay (Diane) Lindstrom of Craig, Jerry (Kathy) Lindstrom of Hiawatha, Kansas, Joel (Bev) Lindstrom of Wahoo; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Elfie Nelson of Oakland and Ione Lipps of Tekamah; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Pearson of Oakland; brother-in-law: Larry (Joan) Grenier of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, and many friends

Memorials are suggested to Golden Oaks Senior Center in Oakland or First Evangelical Lutheran.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.