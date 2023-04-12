Editorial--

As the great writer Henry David Thoreau said, “Vision isn’t what you look at, it’s what you see.”

We hope what transpired Thursday nigh that Tekamah City Auditorium is truly visionary.

About two dozen interested people turned out for a visioning workshop conducted by Main Street Nebraska Network. The organization, which is based in historic preservation, helps communities find their place and helps them prosper and grow.

Among the themes that became clear during the evening is that Tekamah has come a long way in the last five years, but it has yet to reach the heights residents see for it.

That’s a good thing.

It’s also a good thing that more people are more interested than ever in getting us there.

The evening’s discussions also showed that there’s no “silver bullet” in creating the community we want. Rather, it takes all of us doing our part.

Sure, there is a lot that needs done. The housing stock needs an upgrade, the streets desperately need fixed, the highway doesn’t make downtown particularly safe, among others.

It all won’t get fixed at once but we can start pushing it in the right direction if we all start pulling on the same end of the rope instead of throwing bricks at one another.

Showing pride in one’s property and community and supporting its local businesses is an excellent place to start.

The Main Street Nebraska people are expected to produce a report within the next two months that uses the information gathered Thursday night and through the online survey to show where we were, how far we’ve come and how far we can go in the next five years. It also is expected to include small projects that can grow into bigger ones as the city progresses.

But we can’t rest on what’s been done. The work of improving our city must continue, but it will take all of us.

We cannot wait to see where this journey will take us. All it takes is vision.