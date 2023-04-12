Where have you been, where are you now and where do you want to be?

Those were questions discussed by over two dozen local residents during a visioning workshop Thursday night.

The event, held at Tekamah City Auditorium, was sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by Elizabeth Chase, executive director of Main Street Nebraska Network.

Chase said the organization focuses on small towns, helping them develop strategies that encourage economic development. She told the group that change doesn’t happen overnight, but by developing a plan and setting specific goals, a community can track its progress over time.

She said Main Street Nebraska’s approach is centered on four points that are both place-based and people-based. The design and promotion points help develop place while economic vitality and organization are based in people.

Those attending were divided into four groups who then discussed the same questions and reported their results.

The first question asked participants what they see when they walk down main street—the good and the bad.

Among the positives were increased foot traffic, the friendliness of store owners and the potential for growth.

Among the negatives were a lack of greenery in the business district, deteriorating sidewalks and deteriorating streets adjoining main street, a lack of housing and the lack of a safe main street crossing anywhere but at the school.

Those in attendance were then asked to list the three biggest challenges to growth. Although the answers varied, the key takeaways were safety along Highway 75 and the limits a highway places on adjoining properties, a sometimes intractable city government, a lack of professional services, high investment costs and apathy toward change.

Several different answers also were offered when the groups were asked to list the city’s three greatest opportunities.

Among them were the traction and momentum for change, the desire to support local businesses, the opportunities for recreation and entertainment and the opportunity to attract people who now work from home to a better quality of life.

The final question for the night asked participants to dream a little. They were asked what the city might look like if all their dreams for it came true.

Participants said shoppers would be flocking to a packed downtown. The colorful area also would include an outdoor gathering place where, perhaps and art fair would be going on. Main street would be unique but uniform and more and better homes would hold families that were more involved in their community.

Chase said Thursday’s information would be compiled and compared to answers given at a similar event held five years ago. She said the Chamber and Burt County Economic Development can expect to receive a report within two months showing common themes as well as a list of possible projects.

She called MSN an “accountability partner” for communities, saying the projects suggested are not huge in scope. Rather, they are smaller steps toward a bigger ending, incremental steps in growing community pride.

She said one of the hindrances to change is people may want to, but don’t necessarily know how to and Main Street Nebraska can offer resources to make positive change happen.

“Knowing what you want helps us provide you with the best service we can,” she said.

Chamber president Cami Gregerson said Thursday’s event met her expectations. Although several competing events on Thursday may have diminished the turnout, lively and candid discussions were held concerning the city’s future.

“Considering all we’ve been through in the last five years, it was great to see everything that was accomplished and great to see where we can go from here,” she said.