Funeral services for Wanda Vogel were held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery. The 88-year-old Fremont woman passed away March 29, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Wanda Mae was born April 20, 1934, in Craig, to Carrol and Lillian (Hanneman) Pearson. She was baptized on Jan. 14, 1935, in Oakland, and confirmed on May 16, 1948, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.

She was raised in the Oakland and Lyons area. On Nov. 23, 1952, she married Arvin Vogel and, in 1953, they moved to Fremont where they raised their family. Wanda also worked as a dental assistant for 30 years.

Wanda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and served as past president of the Ladies Aid. She also served as past president of the Fremont Dental Society. One of Wanda’s favorite pastimes was to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son Rick (LuAnn) Vogel of Fontanelle; daughter Stephanie (Mark) Wennstedt of Whitesboro, Texas; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arvin, sister Winifred and two grandchildren, Jasmine and Nash Wennstedt,

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran.

