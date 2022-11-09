Warren found her niche as Burt County’s VSO

Sometimes, if you’re lucky, you find a place where you really fit.

Penny Warren has found such a place as Burt County’s Veterans Service Officer.

An Air Force veteran herself, Warren was selected for recognition through the Plaindealer’s “Honor a Vet” promotion. She was selected over a number of other candidates that included Tekamah men Larry Nelson and Tom Tobin.

Warren joined the Air Force right out of high school, signing on the line before she graduated, in fact.

She said she and three male classmates went down to the recruiting station in Omaha with the intent of joining the Army.

As fate would have it, she was uncomfortable with the process and chose the Air Force at the urging of her mother.

“I was living in Herman and there wasn’t a lot of opportunity,” Warren said last week during an interview in her office at the courthouse. “I got to pick my job and I chose security.”

That started her version of the ‘see the world’ experience with the armed forces.

Beginning her military career in October of 1987, she attended basic training in Lackland Air Force Base in Texas then went what she called “across the road,” for her Security Police Training at Lackland. Other stops included Camp Bullis in Texas; Fort Dix in New Jersey; Kirtland AFB in New Mexico; and the Royal Air Force station at Lakenheath, England.

She rose to the rank of sergeant while serving during the Panama and Gulf War era, serving as a supervisor, guarding nuclear weapons, jets, flightline and weapon areas, even fence lines, making sure unauthorized personnel didn’t gain access to sensitive areas.

As a security officer, are there things she isn’t allowed to discuss? “Probably,” she said slyly. “There are a lot of things you keep inside the unit.”

She also got married while in the service and, following her discharge in June of 1993, she followed her husband to a posting in Washington state. But the marriage soured and Warren decided it was time to come back home, “back to the world,” so to speak, to raise her son in a familiar place.

After working a few different jobs, she was approached by Paul Richards with a different opportunity.

“He knew Phil Eriksen was retiring as the Veterans Service Officer for Burt County and asked if I’d be interested in the job,” Warren said. The county board hired me Aug. 14, 2012 and I’ve been here ever since.”

Warren is the county’s first female VSO, but she’s used to working in a male-dominated field following her experience in the Air Force. As is true in many fields, Warren said women in the service typically had to outperform their male counterparts just to stay even.

But VSO?

“I didn’t know there was such a thing,” she said. “Phil told me what he knew and I went to school in September,” she said.

That started a new path that led her to achieving state and national accreditation through the federal Veterans Administration.

“I still go to training three or four times a year,” she said. “The VA is constantly changing.”

She currently belongs to American Legion Post No. 215 in Decatur where she has served as a post service officer, treasurer, adjutant, and firing squad member and augments other posts in Burt County when she is needed or asked. She is also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 127 in Craig.

Her daily motto is “Still Serving.” After 10 years on the job, she said her favorite part of the work is talking with veterans and hearing their stories.

“A woman told me once that her husband wouldn’t talk to her about his service experiences, but with me, he opened up like a flower,” Warren said. “When the woman asked her husband why, he said ‘You didn’t wear the boots. She did.’”

Warren said she gets a lot of that.

“I may not have served in a war, but I served,” she said. “Maybe I’ve walked the same path and that helps make a connection.”

Her job is all about connections. A Veterans Service Officer is the conduit for benefits eligible veterans can receive. There are a lot of them—hearing aids is becoming one of the leading ones—and the benefits and their requirements change frequently.

But one of the biggest drawbacks for some veterans is not knowing what’s available, even knowing there’s someone who can help them find out what’s available to them.

“I’ve been on TV, in the paper at various meetings and people still don’t know I’m in here,” she said. “Just like every other VSO in the state, I’m here to help. It doesn’t have to be me, as long as they get the help they need.”

Something she hears a lot, especially from Korea-era vets, is that the VA would take care of them for life.

“I don’t remember anybody telling me that, but they do,” she said. “So I try to get that done.”

She also said she sees a lot of veterans dealing with the effects of exposure to chemicals, like Agent Orange.

“It’s been a long time and now it’s finally hitting them, and it can be very difficult,” she said.

That leads to what can be the hardest part of the job. Warren said she goes to a lot of funerals and the hardest part is often dealing with the widow after the veteran is gone.

“It can be tough, but I do the best I can,” she said. “Even if it’s just to sit and cry together.”

Warren said many of her predecessors served 20 years in office.

I’d like to do that, maybe 25,” she said. “As long as I can keep up with technology, that’s the biggest challenge.”

Warren is in her first floor office at the courthouse every Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments aren’t necessary.

She shares office space with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, so she is out of the office on Tuesdays when the DMV does license testing. She stays out that day to preserve confidentiality with her veterans.

She also works one day a week in Thurston County.

“This isn’t a job for me any more. It’s what I enjoy,” Warren said. “Somebody told me I’ve found my niche.”