Funeral services for Warren Schultz were held May 16, 2023, at the Faith United Center and Chapel in Walthill. The 73-year-old Oakland man passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender. Burial with military honors was in Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill.

Warren Lee was born Dec. 3, 1949, to Charles L., Sr. and Stella Ilena Mae (Siemsen) Schultz in Tilden. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1968 and continued his education by attending Northeast Junior College in Norfolk, earning a degree in masonry work. Shortly after college, Warren married Jean “June Bug” Twyford on May 21, 1977. Together the couple had six children. Even though the couple divorced, they remained very close to each other until Warren’s passing.

Warren served in the Nebraska National Guard for six years. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, golfing, and taking his children and grandchildren fishing. Warren taught each one of his kids how to drive.

He worked his entire career as a bricklayer and doing masonry work. He even built their house in North Bend. Warren liked spending his spare time with his children and grandchildren, he attended as many sporting events as possible.

Warren is survived by Jean “June Bug”; daughters, Lynn Schultz of Wisner, Rebecca “Becky” (Roger) Clinard of Lincoln, Bonnie Schultz (Jason Johnson) of Wisner, Elizabeth “Beth” (Drew) Offner of Wayne, Melissa (Alex) Young of Lincoln; son, Kenneth Schultz of Fremont; sister, Marcine (Randy) Gorham of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Mark Schultz (Linda Dewy) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Dwight (Trudy) Schultz of Wayne, Everett (Julie) Schultz of Carroll; 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Schultz, Jr.; sister, Marilyn Gehner; and great-grandson, RayShawn.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender was in charge of the arrangements.