Wayne Quick

Memorial services for Wayne E. Quick, were held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Blair. The 69-year-old Omaha man passed away June 10, 2022. Graveside services were held Thursday afternoon at Tekamah Cemetery.

Wayne was born April 22, 1953, in Fremont, the son of Eugene and Mary Lou Quick. When Wayne was young, the family moved to Blair. Wayne attended Blair schools, graduating with the class of 1971. Over the years, Wayne worked for several different heating and air conditioning companies in Omaha. He was an avid Cornhusker and Kansas City Chiefs fan; and he enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

Wayne is survived by his siblings: sister Sharolyn Moss; brother Kim (Brenda) Quick; nieces and nephews: Scott (Sarah) Moss, Teri (Tim) Dunn, Brooke (Paul) Duden, Mary (Teddy) Gillespie and Bailey Quick; seven great-nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

