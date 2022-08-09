We love day trips at Burt County Museum

It has been a hot summer and Burt County Museum has had quite a few visits from folks wanting a cool, indoor adventure.

Not wanting to return to the heat outside, our tours have been on the lengthy side and have resulted in enjoyable times with folks who couldn’t believe we have so much to see. We have reveled in their “enlightenment” as each one of us has our favorite subjects to talk about and are glad when they comment on how interesting those facts are. It is extremely rewarding to hear compliments about our collections and how well they are displayed.

People have commented on how clean the buildings are and many times we are told, “It doesn’t smell like a museum here.”

That comment always makes us chuckle. Linda Bisanz is our housekeeper and the staff really makes an effort to keep fans running in the buildings and to keep our dehumidifiers emptied. We have one in the schoolhouse, two in the basement of the east house and four in the basement of the main house. They fill up every night and are emptied in the morning. Otherwise, my nose knows!

We are proud of our collections of resources available to anyone doing research. Ancestry.com cannot delve into what has accumulated in the museum’s library, photos and records.

Stop in for a whole or partial tour the first time and wander at your own leisure another day. See for yourself!

Memorials

David and JoAnn Wragge gave in memory of Ralph and Judith Anderson. Marilee Herries of San Diego, California, was remembered by Joan Schuler, Mark and Karen Jackson, Dennis and Janis Connealy, Vicky Elliott, Ed Morrow and Herries family and friends. David and JoAnn Wragge and Ed Morrow gave in memory of Garry Yanke Jr., of El Dorado Hills, California. Ed Morrow also gave in memory of Dick Goll and Cliff Morrow. Dave Way of Fremont was remembered by Van and Bonnie Newell. Robert and Mabel Aronson gave in memory of Jim Aronson and Jacob Aronson.

Tom Beck of Lyons was remembered by Gary and MaryLou Cram of Omaha. Dennis and Janis Connealy gave in memory of Dale Martin of Sun City, Arizona. Giving in memory of Prudie Skinner of Herman were Charles and Roberta Lang of Orlando, Florida, Jack and Linda Hovendick, Patty Hancock and Carole Anderson. John and Suzanne Hardy gave in memory of Allen and Mamie Schmidt, Fred and Rose Marie Schmidt and Jim and Ethel Schmidt. Curt and Marilyn (Jahnel) Petersen of Carrollton, Texas, gave in memory of A.J. “Jack” Smith of Seattle, Washington. Giving in memory of Dorothy Schaffer of Carrington, North Dakota, were John and Patty Wilson of Craig, Van and Bonnie Newell, Richard and Jane Elske and Doug and Wendy Carlson.

Donations were received from Linda Brink of Lawson, Missouri, and Tekamah Lions Club.