We’re going to miss them

Before we go any further into the high school side of things here, I would just like to pause for a moment and send some love to some folks that have left and most importantly left us with some very special memories.

Let’s start with Bill Spiker. Now, personally I didn’t know him very well, but hubby Kent liked him a whole lot. Says he was a gentle soul with a good heart. Bill liked to help his local friends with their farming and appreciated the small town spirit of giving where he could, sharing his love of it with all he knew. Kent also says that this fine character could create the best pheasant call—ever. Love that.

Denny Connealy is next. The best guy. Kent and many others called him “Golden Bear,” an old “handle” I suppose.

We had many fun times with Denny and Janis over the years as we were old snowmobile friends from way back. I actually have a picture of Denny and I with the bear at Ole’s Tavern in Paxton, Nebraska, from close to 40 years ago and I’ll cherish it forever. He was a fun conversationalist, a pillar of our community, dear soul to his family and many friends, good farmer and it will be hard to believe forever that his time here with us is up. Cheers to you, old buddy, see you when we get there.

We have fond memories of Mike Mahlendorf as well. Kent, Gabe and Luke hunted with him, we share grandchildren with him and Donna and shared a lot of laughs simply because he had such a wit. Our family prayed for him steadily for 20 years hoping his cancer would leave entirely. Such a journey, such a deeply good life he had. We’re grateful that he is in a better place and is at peace.

These fellows were well loved, well respected, admired, cherished. There’s not much more they could have done to improve on it all—except maybe to have hung around longer with the rest of us.

The older I become the more I feel that this is pretty much the grand total of what life adds up to be (Mike would like this analogy, the banker that he was, wink). Live life to its fullest with His guidance and move forward in love every day. They did just that