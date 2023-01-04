Welcome to Medicare informational program

Were you born in 1958? Are you receiving lots of mail about Medicare insurance? Are you worried about not getting things done right and ending up with a lifetime penalty? Or are you helping a parent or friend muddle through this paper blizzard? If so, help is available. Mary Loftis, Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor, will hold a free informational presentation on pre-Medicare issues.

The program will be given at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Washington County Extension Office in Blair at 597 Grant Street. Anyone from any county is welcome to attend.

Topics to be discussed include how and when to apply for Medicare. Do you want to keep working and delay Medicare; if so, then what? What is meant by Part A, Part B and Part D? What are those Medicare Advantage plans that you see on TV so much? Do you need Medigap or supplemental insurance? What do you need to consider when choosing a plan? There will also be information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers.

This is a free informational program and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold and questions are always welcome.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited. For adequate handouts to be prepared, please RSVP by noon Thursday, Jan. 26, to the UNL Extension Office in Washington County at 402-426-9445 or to 402-380-9554.