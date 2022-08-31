What blessings we have

As Jim and I live with the reality of our lives—his diagnosis of multiple myeloma and both of us recovering from COVID—I get this missive.

This is the newest note from our friend “Tom” we met in Managua, Nicaragua, in 2015. It humbles me.

Hi. I hope you all are OK. Life is hard but not impossible. I don’t lose my faith.

Due to the situation I have been in Nicaragua, I have no steady place to live. I have been moving around. From one place to the other. One week by humble kind-hearted people that spared me a place for a while. Homeless. Eat when I can.

Currently there are tons of people living on the streets. How they have no place to live they build plastic and carton, zinc homes. Sometimes it is hard to get water to drink. These rainy days it will provide water but no lead to work for some food. I will share some pictures of where I have been living that people don’t see.

The police here always interfere if they see you building a shelter. They will come and smash it to pieces. They have moved entire families from places that are not owned by anyone. They don’t care about feelings for others because they have not been in the same situation. I am living it. I know the feeling, I know how it feels to pass a week without a meal, my biggest supporters and more than a family have been the one that encouraged me to share my story. My life living here has been the way I can sometimes have something to eat and share.

The biggest problem is that food is not free. No freedom of speech. Life is hard if you don’t have a little bit of money and work is hard to get. In the market they don’t pay you much. The police and military are ruled by the president and the law doesn’t fight for the people’s rights.

I just want to say thanks for you all that make my story heard. As long as I have a way to write I will share my day to day.

Blessing to all the kind hearts out there.

Reading “Tom’s” words reminds me of my first-world privilege. Jim and I have clean water at the turn of the tap. We have a space to grow a garden that produces more than we can eat and process for the coming year. Our house has a roof that doesn’t leak. It has screens. We are connected to a sanitary sewer. Even on our worst days, we are blessed.

This week, our hope is that you can have a renewed appreciation for a blessing in your life.

