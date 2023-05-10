We are once again in full swing after a long winter at Burt County Museum. January through March is a good time to catch up from the crazy Christmas season, and very cold days tend to slow down front door traffic around here. There is more time to do filing, program planning, updating and never-ending research opportunities. With warmer weather and everyone ready to get out and explore, things really perk up toward the middle of April.

We had another successful third grade tea party. We had six girls and two boys join in on the fun. We are also busy with the outreach program that involves second and fourth grade students from Tekamah-Herman Elementary. Prom brought many visitors to the museum on April 30. Between all the kids attending, their dates and families, we believe we had around 200 people on the Houston House lawn. It is always fun to have the students come here for photo taking! The kids look awesome and the grounds are starting to green up for spring, not to mention a beautiful house with a huge porch on which to take photos.

We had a very nice visit with some of the Smith family from California and Iowa on April 25. Bob, his son, Doug, and Bob’s brother, Rick, planned a trip to see the Historic Bryant House and Burt County Museum. The men are descendants of the Folsom family who, among other members of the Nebraska Stock Company, staked the claim for Tekamah back in 1854. Bob and his wife, Adelle, are the ones who studied Mary Folsom’s diaries and transcribed them so others can read and understand them for years to come. They spent four years on 39 diaries. The original copies are with History Nebraska (formerly Nebraska Historical Society) in Lincoln. The fellows spent most of the morning and early afternoon at the Folsom/Bryant house then came to the museum. They all have a heartfelt connection to Tekamah even though they never grew up here. It was a delight to spend time with them.

The museum is currently hosting the Logan Valley Artists Spring Art Show. Their work is on display throughout the main floor and first landing in the E.C. Houston House through May 18. The artists will be here that day to answer any questions the public may have. There is time between now and then to stop in and check it out. You won’t be disappointed.

Next on the list is our annual “Coffee on the Porch” on Saturday, May 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Alumni and friends are welcome to visit on the E.C. Houston porch and reminisce about the old school days. Coffee and muffins will be served, and featured will be some class photos of this year’s honored classes. Come and get reunited with classmates and friends!

As I wrap this article up, be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding our wonderful summer display to start in June. It will be one you won’t want to miss!