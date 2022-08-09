Granddaughter, Ella, and her guy, Josh, came over for dinner last night.

They are the cutest couple. They’re 20 and 21, she’s a dental assistant and he’s in the Air Force (thank you, young man). They work very hard and live sweetly. Love them.

Fixing dinner was relaxing with Kent making delicious fried chicken with the wonderful sides, I made homemade bread (it’s the easiest recipe, clearly), candles were lit, home cozy. Conversation was easy and catching up with them was delightful.

Ella lived with us for a while during covid so had some packages sent to our house due to the shopping site still having our address. She gave us a fashion show styling the adorable outfits she had gotten and seeing her youthfulness shine through was a tonic in itself for us. Those seventies styles look so cute on her!

Kent and I were reliving our young lives as newlyweds in those seventies a bit as we chatted and reminded them that they should be sure to enjoy every single second of this time as they will look back on these days as being simple, warm, fun.

Looks like they’re doing just that.

Heartwarming moments shared in a lovely evening. They headed off in their Jeep to go workout in the city (fried chicken will do that to you, wink) but not before they wandered around the yard and inhaled the intoxicating country air.

“Come back soon, sweeties,” we said. “We’ll do that! Thank you so much!” they replied almost in unison.

And nanapapa went back into the house to plan the next menu, cuddle into the feelings, reminisce a little more about the seventies.

Oh, yes. This is what life is all about.