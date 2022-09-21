What’s growing? Garlic chives!

If you like garlic, you may love garlic chives. They are easy to grow and harvest.

In the fall, their white flowers attract a wide variety of pollinating bugs. The flowers also can be used in cooking.

What? You say.

For centuries garlic chives have been cultivated in East Asia for culinary uses. Their flat leaves can be used in cooking much like one would use chives or scallions. Even the flowers can be used in a variety of ways from fresh to pickled to fermented.

Years ago, I planted a long row of garlic chives in my garden, and they thrived. One summer afternoon, as I was giving a garden tour to a couple, I proudly shared my new addition. The wife gasped. Tactfully, she continued and expressed concern, explaining they were invasive.

Was she right!

I found that it is not so much that their clump of small bulbs remains tenaciously rooted when digging with a hand trowel, but their seeds are the real problem.

From the green, flat bladed clump of chives, attractive white flowers emerge in late summer and early fall on stalks that now range from 14 to 23 inches in my garden. When the flowers fade, and the seed stalks bend, a multitude of small black seeds are released. On just one stem, I counted 56 seeds, awaiting their turn to grow. One clump of garlic chives can have literally dozens of flowers. (I know as I went out and counted.)

A few years ago, I got tired of pulling and cutting the tall stalks of brome grass away from a shared, rural route mailbox stand. That spring, I scratched in a couple of garlic chives clumps and scattered some seeds in the fall. A healthy stand emerged.

Earlier this year, I returned home to find a neighbor had mowed the chive planting.

While I should have been elated, I was crushed. That turned out to be an unnecessary reaction. While currently shorter in height and fewer in the number of flower stalks and flowers than established clumps still growing in my garden, they are thriving amidst our drought. Additionally, they are keeping the brome grass at bay.

As I love most new experiences, I relish experimenting and finding new uses for my garlic chives. Currently, I am drying some seed stalks that held the flowers gracing a tomato, cucumber and black olive salad I took to our church’s potluck at the lake. It came back with most of the flowers eaten and enjoyed.

I will pulse the dried stems in my food processor and place in spice bottles. Who knows, they might join my dried basil as Christmas gifts for our children.

Maybe I’ll make a label using the current hot phrases of “locally sourced,” “organically grown” and “artisan prepared.”

Love livin’ in Craig.