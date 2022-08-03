Truly, I could almost end the column here because to be certain, you all feel the same. Just writing the sentence makes me want to jump into gear and enjoy every single solitary second of summer.

But wait. Been doing just that. It’s just that the year is flying by and I want to grab the floating minutes out of the air and pull them into my heart more deeply to savor them longer. Noticing which month it is just makes me realize how wildly fast this life is moving and its awe inspiring to say the least.

When we were younger, the older folks would say (so, now I’m an older folk!), “Time goes so much faster when you’re older, just you wait and see.” And, of course, just like everything else they said, it’s true.

Big smile and a sweet shrug here.

But I’ve noticed something else with this time flying by thing. The younger ones are noticing the quickness of it as well.

Asking my grandbabes the question, “Can you believe how quickly the days go by?” and their response is a resounding, “They go by so fast, Nana!” So those cuties are noticing it as well.

What the heck. Can’t change a thing so....

Well, then just breathe, Carol. Take in the sunrises, sunsets, flowers blooming, leaves blowing in the wind. Feel, watch, participate, smile, cry, have coffee with friends, have wine with friends, go to the family reunions (which I adore), embrace the moments which are all burgeoning with love. Cheer, cry, laugh til you cry, pull weeds, pray for rain, walk the country road. Kick rocks if the moment’s not the best, then cook, inhale aromas, face facts. Hug your babies. Then hug them again. Live in the moment, Carol. And remind yourself in every single one of those floating minutes to do just that.

Heck of a good idea.