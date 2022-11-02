What to do with the garden’s bounty?

“What new things have you been doing lately?” was a welcome query received at a recent gathering. Wish I could remember who asked me. Don’t know if I even gave a coherent response. But, she was spot on with the question, as I enjoy doing new things.

Making ‘tomato skin flakes’ was one of my new projects. What, you ask! Well, I should start at the beginning.

At the first frost this season, Jim kept our garden growing by setting up a sprinkler and turning it on around 3 a.m. About a week later, with temperatures forecast to drop into the 20s, I went out and harvested peppers, lots of unripe tomatoes, some green beans, radishes and lettuce. I ended up with manageable amounts of four of the vegetables and enough fruit (yes tomatoes are a fruit) to fill two 12x18-inch cake pans. What would I do with all that bounty?

Over the course of around 10 days, enough tomatoes ripened to make a gallon and a half of fresh tomato salad for our church’s chicken and biscuit dinner. Then I wrapped enough totally green tomatoes in napkins, to cover an 8x10-inch broiler pan and put them in our barrel vault fruit cellar. I love how the holes in the broiler pan drain away the liquid if one rots, so adjacent ones don’t also spoil.

Several years I’ve had beautifully ripe tomatoes up to and after Thanksgiving and once, a couple even made it to Christmas. No, they are not the mouthwatering just out of the garden gems, but they are equal to any store-bought tomato available for purchase at that time and the cost can’t be beat!

As I had never made tomato paste, I thought that would be useful and fun. (I know, I have a strange definition of entertainment.) I decided I would use peeled tomatoes. I had read earlier from the ‘Nebraska Gardening Tips, Hints, Share and Trade’ Facebook site about drying tomato skins after tomatoes are blanched and skinned. My oven has a 170-degree setting that was perfect for drying. Crunchy skins, in small batches, were then buzzed into flakes and put into spice bottles, while the tomatoes were reducing on the stove top. My kitchen was warmed and had enticing aromas.

As I was filling ice cube trays with the paste, I sampled. The tomato paste tasted better than any commercially canned product I had ever used. Another success.

About once a week, I like to have cottage cheese for breakfast and my new flakes were not only pretty topping, but tasty. It reminded me of a spice blend I like. Examination of that ingredient label also showed the addition of basil and garlic. ‘Hey’ I thought, I grew and dried basil this year! I could also add some dried garlic from my spice collection and bet the blend would be close, maybe better and certainly cheaper. I put that on my mental list of new things to do.

That end-of-the-season tomato harvest provided lots of enjoyment from salad, to paste and flakes. Some would say the maker is thrifty and maybe a little flaky, too, to be so easily entertained.

Love livin’ in Craig.