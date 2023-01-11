What will 2023 bring?

The new year is here.

2023. What will it hold for us? It will hold everything. Just as every year previous has done in a wondrous blaze of glory with many thanks to Him.

Joy, sadness, uncertainty, warmth, comfort, clarity, confusion, grace, some anger, calm times, crazy moments, health, illness, aches and pains. Wonders, magic, rough patches, new hairstyles, old outfits, questions, answers, more questions, fewer answers.

One-day-at-a-time living quickly forgotten in a moment of frustration then regained in a second of peace.

Laughter so incredible that breathing isn’t possible, tears so profound that you’re left feeling depleted but whole. Shame, guilt? Temporary as life is too short. Love, because that’s really all there is. Doing small things with great love is my mantra.

Good choices, most of the time. Random thoughts (ahem, that’s what this is, ya think?!) and actions that prove to be mostly amazing. Helping others, always a warm and good idea. Impeccable communication, positive presence in daily life, always a good goal as well.

Breathing, meditating, praying, walking in nature. Hit a punching bag once in a while to change it up. Tai chi with girlfriends, forever girlfriends. Coffee and Bloody Mary’s with the daughter and daughters-in-law. Movies with grandkids, loves of my life.

Retirement looks pretty good. Oh, yes it does.

Spending good times with hubs. Hugging everyone I meet. New bedding.

Random musings—

Thanks be to Him. He is good. always has been, always will be. Cheers and heartfelt wishes for it all to be amazing for you with every breath you take.

2023, here we go.