The county courthouse needs a new roof. The current one was installed in 1997, so “it’s time,” maintenance chief Bruce Nathan told Burt County Board of Supervisors during its April 12 meeting.

But who should do the work and how do you decide what kind of material to use?

Nathan said the company that installed the current asphalt roof has been doing inspection on its work every year since the job was completed. They now recommend replacement.

So does local contractor Casey Sheets.

“There are a lot better roofing materials out there now,” he said. “I can supply the same service and save you money.”

But how to decide what material to use and who to install it? And because it’ll be paid for with public money, bids still will have to be sought for the work.

District 4 Supervisor Paul Richards said, “If this was a road, we’d hire an engineer to write the specs, take bids and go from there. But you can’t really do that here.”

District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson suggested setting up certain guidelines, a 25-year warranty, the material to cover the square footage of the roof and a timeframe for the work to be done, and then allow contractors to come to the board and sell their product.

District 1 Supervisor Sam Titus said former Tekamah man Terry Tilson, who has decades of experience in the roofing business might be able to provide the county with guidance.

The board directed Nathan to seek bids for the work and come back with proposals.

In other business during its April 12 meeting, the county board:

—By a 6-1 vote, approved paying the required handler fee for the K9 officer used by the sheriff’s office.

The fee, which is required by federal law, is expected to cost the county a little over $4,000 a year. The cost covers three and a half hours a week for the handler to take care of the dog.

The vote followed several minutes of discussion with County Sheriff Eric Nick. Those talks followed discussions at the board’s March 28 meeting that centered on how the handling fee would be paid.

The sheriff said last week he had been told by other administrators that fundraising dollars cannot be used to pay an officer’s salary, but he told the board he would try to find some basis for that opinion. Nick also said the more expensive items needed for the K9 unit have already been paid and the department is seeking avenues to cover other ongoing costs.

But it wasn’t the money as much as the principle of the thing.

In voting against the proposal, Pearson reminded his colleagues that when the idea of a K9 unit was first proposed, the board was told it would come at no expense to the county.

“How many of you would have voted for it if you were told it would be $4,000 plus any annual increase (in the deputy’s salary)?” he asked rhetorically. “I wouldn’t have.”

Board chairman Dave Schold said when the original idea was proposed, nobody knew about the handler fee.

He said the board first learned of the fee while going through payroll statements.

“We would have liked to have had better communication,” he said. “Come to us first when you find these things out.”

­—Accepted an updated interlocal agreement with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

The only difference in the new agreement is the addition of one sentence. It precludes a former department employee from becoming a board member for at least 10 years.

“This is not a problem and never has been,” department director Gina Uhing told the board. “We were advised by our attorney to add it because it has been a problem in other places.”

She said the health department’s board recently approved the new document and Burt would be the first of the department’s four counties to agree to the change.

—Approved the annual change in working hours for the roads department. Crews now will be on the job 10 hours a day, four days a week. The schedule has been used for several years to allow crews to be more productive.

The change is in effect from April 24 through Sept. 1.

—During a public hearing, heard an update on the use of Community Development Block Grant funding used by Midwest Veterinary Services near Oakland.

Northeast Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the body that administers CDBG funds in this part of the state, supplied the company with $347,000 to expand its operation. NENEDD director Jeff Christensen said the program requires two public hearings—one before the grant money is approved and one at the end of the project.

He said Midwest Vet sought the money to increase Biosafety Level 2 diagnostic testing capacity related to COVID-19. The lab serves residents within a 90-mile radius of Oakland.

Midwest Vet’s Kelly Lechtenberg said the grant proposal included the creation of four new jobs. He said three have already been hired and a fourth likely would be this month.

Christensen said once the fourth person is hired, the clock starts on a 12-month timeframe. If all four are still employed at the end of one year, the company qualifies to have the loan forgiven.

Lechtenberg said the lab which employs 50 people in this area and another 30 in surrounding states, has the capacity to perform 1,000 diagnostic tests a day, and not just on COVID samples. He said several area veterinary clinics and livestock producers are using the lab for diagnostic work.

“We are doing work that otherwise would be sent out of state,” he said.

—Approved an agreement with EagleView to provide aerial photos of the county for the assessor’s office.

The company’s images can be overlayed to existing programs to show changes in property. County Assessor Katie Hart said values cannot be determined from the pictures. “Somebody will still have to go out and do the measurements,” she told the board, “but this clues us in if there’s anything new.”

Estimates have shown that the pictometry can pay for itself through the discovery of newly improved property.

The contract costs just under $24,000 per year for six years. Included in the price are two flights three years apart.

The board also approved using federal grant funding to pay for some of the cost.

—Heard a report from insurance agent Kevin Brenneis about the cost to renew the county’s property and casualty insurance.

He said the total package, which insures all of the county’s buildings, its equipment and other items, will see increase of only about $1,700.

For example, the courthouse itself is valued at $7.6 million for insurance purposes and it contains another $1.3 million in business personal property.