Facility could open ahead of schedule for weekend use

When it’s still nearly freezing at night, it’s hard to focus on the swimming season. But that’s where Tekamah City Council found itself last week.

But it is early May and the season will be here soon.

At its April 27 meeting, the council took steps to get the facility up and running for the fast-approaching season.

The council adopted a fee schedule and added four more names to its list of lifeguards.

Because the pool opened late in the season last year, Parks Commissioner Matt Cass suggested keeping admission rates the same for this year.

An annual family pass will cost $120, individual passes will cost $65 for ages 3 through 59 and $50 for 60 and over. Aqua aerobics are included with the price of a pass. Without the pass, the exercise sessions will cost $75 for the year.

Daily admission is $5 for anyone 3 years old and older. Ages 2 and younger are free. Licensed daycares will be charged $2 for every child and $4 per adult supervisor.

Rental for a one-hour pool party will be $150. A two-hour party is $250.

The council also accepted the hire of Ella Booth, Caden Booth, Sammie Brodersen and Madelyne Smutney to the lifeguard staff. Cass said he and recently-hired pool director Noah Stahr have reviewed each of the applications.

Their addition brings the pool staff to 18.

The council also approved the pay scale for pool staff. Calling the city’s present scale competitive for similar sized cities, Cass asked to keep the same pay rates as last year with a 25-cent increase for returning lifeguards.

Like last year, the director will be paid $15 per hour, and his two assistants each will be paid $13 per hour. Returning lifeguards will be paid $9.25 per hour while new hires will be paid $9 per hour.

Although an opening date has not been determined, it likely will be Memorial Day weekend, if not sooner.

