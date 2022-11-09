A Celebration of the life of Willard Rogers, followed by military honors, was held Nov. 5, 2022, at Lyons City Auditorium. Burial will be at a later date in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away Oct. 30, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 81.

Willard Lee, known as “Wid,” was born July 29, 1941, in Lyons to Frank and Elsie (Hendrickson) Rogers. He attended elementary school at Divide Center country school six miles east of Lyons before graduating from Lyons High School in 1958. He attended Wayne State Teacher’s College in Wayne for three years before graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1974. He was baptized at Divide Center Presbyterian Church and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons at the time of his death.

He worked for General Dynamics Corp. at the old missile base Mead before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1962. After basic training at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, he attended Electronic Intercept School at Biloxi AFB in Mississippi, before being assigned to the USAF Security Service at Kelly AFB in San Antonio. He was then sent to Tuslog Det. 3-2, a small Air Force site overlooking the Black Sea and the port city of Samsun, Turkey. While there, his unit intercepted and analyzed Russian land, sea and air-based radar and telemetry signals. He was then sent to NORAD headquarters at Ent, AFB. Colorado (and later inside Cheyenne Mountain) where his unit catalogued all objects in orbit, for the U. S. Space Command.

After being honorably discharged in 1966, he went to work as a health insurance underwriter for Mutual of Omaha. While there he also worked with planning, implementation of systems and procedures, and coordinating increases in health insurance premiums. He worked at Mutual for 30 years and retired May 1, 1996. He met his wife Karen at Mutual and they were married September 18, 1971 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Wid and Karen moved to Lyons in November of 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Wayne and Melvin; daughter-in-law, Melissa Rogers; sisters-in-law: Maxine Rogers and Shirley Rogers.

He is survived by wife, Karen; son, Gene of Lincoln; daughter, Vicki of Omaha; grandchildren: Benjamin and Sarah Rogers of Lincoln; brother, Randall of Lyons; brothers-in-law: Martin (Diane) Andrews of Clayton, California, Richard (Shari) Andrews of Omaha; nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Lyons or Lyons Fire and Rescue.

