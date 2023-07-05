Funeral services for William “John” McMullin, 74, of Decatur, were held July 3, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ, Decatur Restoration Branch in Decatur, Burial followed in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors provided by the Roger-Crum American Legion Post No. 215 of Decatur. He passed away on June 27, 2023, at CHI Health-Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

John was born Sept. 3, 1948, to Leonard McMullin and Shirley Castor in Milford. John graduated from Decatur High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Army where he served in the Vietnam War from July 24, 1968, to March 1, 1970, and obtained the rank of SP4. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

John worked at Hillcrest Cemetery for many years and held several other jobs throughout the years. John was a carpenter, enjoyed working and helping others.

In 1988, John started dating Tonya Steen and had two kids, Starla and Skylar. They were together for 25 years.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, being outdoors, going to the casino, and going for coffee with his friends. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He loved being a dad, but he loved being a grandpa even more.

John is survived by his children, Starla Mobley and her husband Dennis of Plattsmouth and Skylar McMullin of Decatur; three grandchildren, Addalyn Mobley, Kinsley Mobley, and Dennis Mobley; one brother, Terry McMullin of Sioux City, Iowa; three sisters, Vicki McMullin of Onawa, Iowa, Cindy Nipp of Lyons, and Jeanna McCullock of Decatur; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Smith McMullin and Shirley Jean Louise Wilson; two brothers, Richard “Dick” McMullin and Leonard “Lee” McMullin; grandparents, William “Billy” John and Luella “Winkie” Mae (Young) Castor; and many other close family members.

Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments in Onawa was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com.