William Mauer

A celebration of life service for William “Bryn” Mauer was held Nov. 14, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Mauer, 63, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Oakland.

Bryn was born on Sept. 8, 1959, to William H. and Ardis V. (Lueninghoener) Mauer in Fremont. He was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Bryn grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1978. He worked various jobs and returned to college to complete his degree. He graduated from Midland University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Bryn was united in marriage to Rebecca L Meyer on Aug. 10, 1991 in Palmer and the couple made their home in Fremont. Bryn and Becky were blessed with three children whom he loved and adored so very much. They owned Steamatic of Fremont for several years and Bryn spent many of his working years very devoted to their business.

He also loved Husker football, the 4th of July, fishing, hunting and his children’s sporting events and activities. He enjoyed hosting several gatherings with family and friends for Husker games and the 4th of July.

He is survived by his wife; son William J. (BJ) and Haley Mauer and granddaughter Rylan Marie, his daughter and fiance Linley Marie Mauer and Joseph Ennen and son Carson Mauer, all of Fremont. He is also survived by his niece, Lisa (Whittaker) Christensen and nephew William Joseph (Joe) Whittaker and their families.

Bryn was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon (Mauer) Whittaker.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

