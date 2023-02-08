A run of five straight match wins carried Tekamah-Herman to a 55-24 dual meet win over Conestoga Jan. 31.

A Parents Night crowd in the T-H gym saw their favorites overcome an 18-9 deficit in the early going to come away with a win in the final dual of the season.

Senior Austin Breckenridge started the burst with an 11-0 major decision win over Ethan Avinado at 145 lbs. Breckenridge nearly ended the bout in the first period, scoring back points and a near fall while racing to a 7-0 lead.

In the 152-lb. bout, Logan Burt gave up a quick takedown to Carter Plowman, but scored an escape and a takedown of his own before the match was stopped at the 39-second mark due to an injury to Plowman.

Alex Braniff, Gabe Stock and Tristan Tobin all followed with pin victories.

The Tigers posted forfeit wins in three of the last four weights to set the final margin.

The dual win came after a weekend snowstorm wiped out the East Husker Conference tournament set for Jan. 28 in Howells. The cancellation kept Burt from his attempt to become only the fifth four-time conference champion in school history.

Coach Dirk Desmond’s squad was scheduled to travel to Grand Island last Saturday for an invitational hosted by Grand Island Central Catholic.

On Friday, they venture to Central City for opening round matches in the Class C District 3 tournament. Matches begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the Tigers and the host Bison, other schools in the district include Centennial, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fairbury, Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5, St. Paul, Syracuse, Tri County, Twin River and Yutan.

The top four placers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament set for Feb. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Tekamah-Herman 55Conestoga 24

113—Landon Miller pinned Asher Koehnen, 1:20

120—Forfeited to Gavin Harrison

126—Jager Leichleiter (decisioned Logan Christensen 10-5

132—Forfeited to Collin Dufault

138— Brady Braniff pinned by James Kansteiner, 5:13

145—Austin Breckenridge won major decision over Ethan Avidano, 11-0

152—Logan Burt won by injury default over Carter Plowman, 0:39

160—Alex Braniff pinned Kaden Simmerman, 0:40

170—Gabe Stock pinned Alonso Montes, 1:50

182—Tristan Tobin pinned Trey Rodis, 3:26

195—Cole Booth won by forfeit

220—Eli Jones pinned by Gage Totilas, 1:38

285—Levi Blackford won by forfeit

106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit