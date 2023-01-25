Memorial services for Winifred Hollman were held Jan. 17, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial will be at a later date. She passed away Jan. 14, 2023, at Oakland Heights in Oakland. She was 90.

Winifred Ann, known as Winnie, was born Jan. 1, 1933, at a farm at a rural Burt County farm near Craig to Carrol and Lillian (Hanneman) Pearson. She was raised on the farm in rural Craig and then moved to a farm near Oakland.

Winnie graduated from Lyons High School in 1950 and was married to Delbert Hollman on Dec. 20, 1950, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. To this union were born two children, Doug and Susan. Delbert and Winnie farmed near Pender before farming in Burt County.

She was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons and was involved in many church activities. A devoted Christian woman, Winnie served in many ways throughout her time there.

Winnie loved to garden and had stands at farmers markets around the area. She enjoyed making fresh organic goodies. She was a huge farmers market fan; the social aspect may have been her favorite.

She worked at Logan Valley Manor in Lyons for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; parents, Carrol and Lillian; brother-in-law, Arvin Vogel.

She is survived by her son, Doug (Delberta) Hollman of Lyons; daughter, Susan (Gary) McGrath of Surprise, Arizona; grandchildren: Matthew (Lacy) Hollman of Lyons, Ben (Emily) Hollman of Lyons, Kayce (Tyler) Henneman of Decatur, Evan McGrath of Temecula, California, Maggie (Cam) Christiansen of Papillion, Katie (Justin) Banghart of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brian (Kelli) McGrath of Surprise; 11 great-grandchildren and another on the way.

Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.