Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Livestock grandstand shows to highlight 109th year for the Burt County Fair.

Green light for the pool project, now back on track with $116.00 raised in the last six days, including $50,000 matching gift from Ron and Jeanie Carson.

5 Years Ago (2017)

75-year-old Tekamah man was guest of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (Sam Harmer) for the first drive on the new stretch of road that completes a four-lane expressway to Omaha.

The first version of Highway 133 connected what would become west Omaha’s connection to points north. When Sam first saw highway 133 in 1959 it was a gravel road. He helped pave it back then.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The 100th Burt County Fair is quickly approaching as final preparations are being ironed out.

The Fair board wants to allow everyone to enjoy the celebration, including senior citizens, so this year a free shuttle service using golf carts will be provided with pickup points throughout the fairgrounds.

Tekamah H & R Block is under new management with Robb Alderson of Omaha purchasing it from Fran Strong. He has a few new ideas for the Tekamah Business.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The drought, which has gripped western Nebraska, has been spreading steadily eastward, University of Nebraska climatologists say. US drought monitor map update shows a small portion of Northeast Nebraska, including Burt County, as abnormally dry, while most of Nebraska is in a drought. As the drought continues to move eastward, dryland crops will rapidly deteriorate. Moisture is critical for corn now, according to Burt County Extension Educator John Wilson. Improved genetics is helpful in tolerating the heat, but rain is needed.

Connealy Insurance was named the winner of the Patriotism award by the Tekamah Veterans Association during a special ceremony in the downtown mini park July 4th celebration.

30 Years Ago (1992)

The addition of 10 hours to graduation requirements and the addition of a history course to the required curriculum is being considered by the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education. The 200-hour graduation requirement is low with many districts requiring 210-230 hours. Most students have earned 230 hours by graduation. Board members agree on the need for additional graduation requirements; as far as what courses has been tabled.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Water higher than your head washed out the bridges, and hail damaged crops were plentiful this week as area residents assessed the aftermath of Friday’s storm. North Central Burt County appeared hardest hit with a report of 4-6” of rain in the Bertha area. Tekamah fire was called out to monitor rising water.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Blair Hospital has assured a role in the health plan now under development between Creighton and the Tekamah-based Cottonwood Clinic.

Gasoline pumps became operational this week at the Burt County Coop from Farm Service Center.

Approximately 57 4-Hers from Burt County attended a 4-H girls day at the Oakland auditorium where they had several different sessions to rotate, including judging, modeling, demonstrations and home living exhibits.

60 Years Ago (1962)

The Jaycees and the Tri County Saddle Club are planning a hayride for all the children in the community. Afterwards, they will have a wiener roast and cold drinks.

People looking for jobs increased from 375 during May to 583 during June.

A large box of Bisquick was 35 cents this week, Parkay-Oleo $1.00, head of lettuce 10 cents, and baby food jars 10 for 89 cents.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Friday and Saturday the town-wide clearance days were held as merchants were offering some very attractive bargains as stores were clearing the stock of valuable summer merchandise making room for fall and winter items.

The Tekamah Legion baseball team downed Oakland 5-2, Tekamah took a one-run lead in the first inning when Rainfort tripled and scored on an error.

80 Years Ago (1942)

The city council plans to have additional wells sunk for reserve water supply.

John Rough is getting 55 bushels of wheat per acre.

The American Legion wishes to raise funds to erect a building for themselves in size of the Carnegie Library.

90 Years Ago (1932)

A meeting of the Tekamah School Board, Harold Rainforth of Fullerton was elected principal of the high school. In addition of his principal duties, he will teach math and coach athletics.

Work straw hat sale: 19 to 59 cents.

Ladies and children’s shoe sale: $1.00, $1.88, $2.88.

Lean bacon 34 cent a pound, Kool-Aid 6 for 25 cents.

100 Years Ago (1922)

A Lyons resident was killed when his team ran away. His wife’s arm was almost torn off and the baby suffered a serious concussion to the brain.