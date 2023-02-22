1 Year Ago (2022)

Tekamah mayor Ron Grass presented a city proclamation to Tekamah Lions Club in observance of the club’s 100th anniversary on Feb. 16. A number of Lions also were recognized for their length of service. They included: Chuck Rogers, Karl Adamson and Larry Gregerson, 45 years; Gordy Bryant, 40 years; Scott Herbolsheimer, 30 years; Tim Gregerson, 25 years; Mark Jackson, 20 years; Tom Tobin, Brent Stansberry and Dave Wakehouse,15 years; Mike Miller, 10 years.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The intent of the Don’t Stress the Dress program is to help every girl feel like a queen at their upcoming prom. There actually were a couple of queens on hand for the Feb. 11 event. Miss Heartland Brooke Lodl and Miss Nebraska State Fair Courtney Pelland worked as volunteers. They serves as “runners,” the people who move the dresses between where they’re kept at the program’s boutique above First Northeast Bank in Oakland to the fitting rooms where roughly six dozen girls received a free prom dress and accessories.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Burt County Board of Supervisors agreed to join a coalition of counties to help each other in seeking county, state and federal funding. Board members said they would support joining a similar coalition seeking funding sources to limit stream channel degradation in eastern Nebraska.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Tekamah-Herman’s Family Community and Career Leaders of America chapter delivered Valentines balloons last Thursday as part of the club’s annual fundraising campaign. Club members sold over 200 balloons during the promotion.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Local government officials, community leaders, Democrat party members and other citizens brought their comments and concerns along Friday afternoon during an informal visit with Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson at Nebraska National Bank’s community room. Nelson passed through Tekamah after speaking at a meeting of about 150 Northeast Nebraska development and industry leaders at a luncheon in Wayne. His hour-long stop here provided for several one-on-one conversations with local residents.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Summit Lake supporters, testifying before the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Tuesday afternoon, were taken unaware by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission move to delete funding for the facility from its 1983 budget request. Summit Lake was among four Natural Resources District projects in line for state funding as recreational facilities. In what was considered a surprising move, the commission asked to delete all four projects from is budget request. Summit Lake supporters said commission officials gave no indication of their plans to axe the funding during a meeting earlier in the day when they stressed that a general fund appropriation was the only chance to open the area to recreation.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A religious census will be conducted in the county next month by Burt County’s “Key 73” Committee, chairman Clarence R. Campbell of Tekamah announced last week. Some 20 churches in the county will provide volunteer canvassers to conduct on Sunday, March 4, a door-to-door census of the religious preferences of county residents. A copy of the census form will be published next week to give the public an opportunity to study it and prepare to answer questions asked when canvassers arrive at the door on March 4.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Caucuses for nominating two candidates for the city council and two candidates for the school board will be held in the council room of the city auditorium next Tuesday at 6 p.m. The city and school board elections will be held in April. City and school board members whose terms expire are councilmen Warren Rosacker and R.K. Robertson. School board members whose terms expires are Bill Ellis and John Peck.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Entries in the fourth annual Burt County Youth Art Contest will be on display at the city auditorium Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. It was estimated by Mrs. Duane Peterson, chairman in charge of display arrangements, that over 1,000 drawings were hung by her committee. This represents the work of at least 700 children, including an increased number of entries from the county’s rural school children. Tekamah Lions Club is the chief sponsor of the show and men from the organization have helped in preparing the hall for the show.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Eleven young men from Burt County this week began active training with Uncle Sam’s fighting forces. The men had previously passed their physical examinations prior to this week and have now reported to their induction center for outfitting and assignments. Included in the group are James L. Davis, Boyd B.A. Gibbons, Orin J. Lydick, Ewald Raymond Svoboda and Dean Shrum, all of Tekamah; Harvey Lenig, Earl A. Olson and Arthur L. Uhing, all of Lyons; Charles W. McKee, Decatur; David F. Servine, Oakland; and Arhtur S. Wolfe, Craig.

90 Years Ago (1933)

A community auction sale will be held at the Latta barn in this city on Saturday, March 4. The sale will be under the management of Col. V.P. Searing and he requests that all parties having excess machinery and livestock which they wish to dispose of, may get in touch with him at the Hancock Implement Co.’s office in Tekamah. With a carload of horses already consigned to be sold at the sale, prospects are for one of the best auctions ever held in Tekamah.