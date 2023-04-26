1 Year Ago (2022)

Representatives of the Northridge Homeowners Association appeared before Tekamah City Council April 14, requesting permission to pay for repairs to Lake View Drive themselves. The street is the only access to the housing development on the city’s western edge. The blacktop street was put down nearly 30 years ago when the development was in its infancy and is starting to show its age. The association had voted to pay for the work themselves, assessing the cost against association dues, and they have a $94,000 bid from an area paving company to do the work yet this spring.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The Nebraska Department of natural Resources last week unveiled new preliminary flood plain maps for Burt County. The digital maps show flood plains for every community in the county as well as the rural areas. Public comment on the maps is being taken through June 1. City or county officials can call for a public open house where the DNR can explain the updates in more detail.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Tekamah-Herman’s Chris Burley and Ethan Petersen will be among 20 high school juniors and seniors representing nine schools competing at the Ford/AAA Student Auto Skills Competition held April 25 at Southeast Community College in Milford. Each two-man team will race against the clock, and the other teams, to correctly identify and fix intentionally installed “bugs” on identical 2012 Ford vehicles. The T-H duo earned the right to compete at the state finals by scoring among the highest in the state on an automotive technology exam earlier this spring.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Shareholders in the 14-store Agland Coop, based in Oakland, O’Neill-based Central Farmers Cooperative and Tri Valley Cooperative, based in St. Edward, voted last week to merge operations. Although a complete vote count was not available, company officials said the merger proposal; passed “by a wide margin.” A two-thirds majority of the votes cast from each cooperative was required for approval.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A staff member for State Sen. C.N. “Bud” Robinson said this week that Nebraska Department of Roads crews are expected to start grinding off some of the surface of Highway 75 late this week. The grinding procedure is a temporary solution to reduce the depth of the potholes that plague motorists on the route. The highway is slated for resurfacing later this summer.

40 Years Ago (1983)

The long-awaited opening day at Summit Lake recreational lands southwest of Tekamah has been set for next Wednesday, according to an announcement this week from the Nebraska game and Parks Commission. Due to a lack of state funding, the facility will open initially as a wildlife management area with restricted recreational facilities.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Tekamah City Council discussed final adjustments which must be made in the city’s new municipal swimming pool before the pool is accepted by the city. Rough cement in the diving pool and peeling paint in the bottom of the tank were blemishes which are to be corrected this week. The city originally planned to fill the pool and give it a “shake down” test on May 2, but the need to repaint the pool surface could cause a week’s delay in that plan.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Coach Bob Ohlund’s Tekamah High track squad won second place in the Cornhusker Conference track and field meet held at Dana College in Blair on Tuesday of last week. Scribner won the meet with 55.5 points, Tekamah finished second with 45.5. Starring for Tekamah were Miner, who won the shot put with a mark of 45’ 0.5”, and Doncheski who swept the 100- and 220-yard dashes.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The First National Bank of Tekamah, Citizens State Bank of Decatur and First National Bank of Lyons announced this week that they will be closed on Saturday afternoons beginning May 2. The Saturday afternoon closing schedule is customary with general banking policy throughout the country, the announcement states.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Fire chief Clem Bruce and a number of firemen attended a school of instruction held at Fremont last Thursday. The men received valuable instruction on various features of fire fighting and report that the school was well worthwhile. Attending were Bruce, Rubert Eckley, Howard Eckley, Francis Taylor and Ray Linden.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Corn alcohol, the new product which, when mixed with gasoline, is claimed to make a better motor fuel, will be on sale in Tekamah for the first time Saturday at the Shell super service station. Only a limited quantity can be procured and this is being put out by the company for demonstration purposes to prove the claims made for it.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Father Flanagan’s Boys, a performing group from Father Flanagan’s Home for Boys in Omaha, will be in Tekamah at the Lyric Theatre on Wednesday, May 2. The program includes several vocal selections by the “Boy Sopranos” as well as addresses by the “Little Boy Orators.” There will be choruses and recitations couple with many numbers—all by the boys. A three-reel moving picture will be the featured entertainment.