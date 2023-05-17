1 Year Ago (2022)

Three votes. That’s what advanced Carl Pearson to November’s general election. The incumbent District 7 representative on the Burt County Board of Supervisors won a close 84-81 decision over Greg Brummond in the Republican primary Tuesday to win the party’s endorsement. Bernie Maslowsky received 14 votes while Paul Chamberlain netted three votes.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Eadie Gibbs was named Chatt Community Center’s Volunteer of the Year recently. Gibbs was chosen by a vote of the center’s patrons. The center’s board of directors presented her with flowers.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Dr. Chuck McAllister received the University Contributor Award from Southeast Missouri State University. The award is among the highest faculty recognitions and is given for significant contributions toward enhancing the university. The Tekamah native also received the university’s R. Ferrell Ervin Award bestowed for excellence in teaching.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Virtually all of Burt County received a substantial amount of rain, starting with a major downpour April 29, when amounts ranged for 2.5 or 3 inches in some areas to 7 inches around Oakland. Showers, some strong, over the flowing 10 days added at least another inch to most gauges.

30 Years Ago (1993)

“Native American Arts” is the theme for this summer’s Arts in the Park program, sponsored by Tekamah Area Arts Council. Local youth interested in taking part in the program should return their registration form to the school by Friday.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Pre-schoolers enrolled in Tekamah-Decatur Head Start were fingerprinted at the Burt County Sheriff’s Office last week as part of a nationwide effort now under way to help identify missing children. Sheriff Leonard Canarsky said the visit by the 20 youngsters was just the beginning of a county-wide push for the fingerprinting of children over the age of three. The effort stems from a recent emphasis on such identification by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he said.

50 Years Ago (1973)

The Cottonwood Health Center here has enrolled 845 patients in its first six months of service to the community, according to John B. Hermann, Creighton University’s program director. The center served 1,879 office visits during that time. Forty-four required hospitalization. Of these, 25 were hospitalized at memorial Community Hospital in Blair and 18 at Creighton Memorial St. Joseph’s in Omaha.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Sixty-seven rural eighth grade students in Burt County passed their year-end examinations, according to County Superintendent David Beck. The number is six more than last year’s total. The three highest scores, belonging to Kathryn Lang, Michael Hogan and Gary Loftis respectively, all came from District 21, the Alder Grove School. Their teacher is Mrs. Iola Nelsen.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Members of Tekamah Fire Department will hold a safety meeting and program Friday evening at the city auditorium. Lt. Harry J. Brt of the State Highway Safety Patrol will speak on safety measures and conduct a discussion forum. The evening also will feature a display of the first aid equipment purchased recently with funds donated by the people of Tekamah and community.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Congressmen whose districts touch on the Missouri River are preparing legislation authorizing Army engineers to survey the stream from Bismarck, North Dakota, to Kansas City, Missouri, Representative Karl Stefan said. In the light of what was learned from the recent disastrous floods, recommendations are to be made to safeguard the river from future overflows.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The Burt-Washington Drainage District, the largest project ever undertaken in this part of Nebraska, has made application to the Reconstruction Finance corporation for a $60,000 loan. It is believed that it will successfully clear the hurdles of government details and requirements in short order. The loan is expected to reduce the mill levy in the 79,000-acre district from 19 mills to 11.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Sunday evening, May 13, a meeting of the Christian, Presbyterian and Methodist churches in Craig held a meeting to discuss the organization of a local Womens Christian Temperance Union chapter. Over two days, a total number of 60 were enrolled and pledged to work. Mrs. C.F. Raver was elected the group’s president.