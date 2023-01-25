yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2022)

Mary Loftis, who has spent decades as Burt County’s Extension assistant for 4-H, formally retires Jan. 31 after more than 42 years on the job. A celebration in her honor will be held Friday afternoon, Jan. 28, 3-6 p.m. at the Craig Fire Hall. In addition to her work with 4-H and the Burt County Fair, she has done scores of demonstrations in schools, everything from an embryology course to County Government Day.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Those who want to get a jump on voting in the 2018 primary can request an early ballot by mail. Although the first round of mailings will not take place until April, application can now be accepted by local election officials. But in order to vote, by mail or in person, you have to be registered.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Eric Miller of Lyons is one of 13 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students chosen to represent Nebraska 4-H through an ambassador programs sponsored by the Nebraska 4-H Foundation. The students represent all college levels and a variety of majors and fill a variety of duties while promoting 4-H across the state.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Five inches of snow that fell overnight on Wednesday, the first significant snowfall of the season, closed most area schools, delayed activities and brightened the landscape, but did little to curb the ongoing drought. With a water equivalency pegged at 20-to-1, the snow amounted to three-tenths of an inch of precipitation.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Phase IV of the Logan East Rural Water System, which would ensure a pure water supply for rural Tekamah residents, has a good chance of being approved. An extension of the rural water system serving the Oakland area, the expansion would include an area from about two miles east of Craig to the Missouri River and from the Burt-Thurston county line in the north to an area in and around Herman. A decision to hire an engineer to complete the study proposal will be made at the regular board meeting of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s board of directors on Jan. 28 in Norfolk.

40 Years Ago (1983)

A final performance of the one-act play “The Valiant,” which earned Tekamah-Herman drama students two excellent ratings at the conference and district contests this month, was held last Thursday evening in the high school auditorium. Cast members include Tim Gregory, Jim Sklenar, Bill Skinner, Mike Curry, Jerry Warren and Hope Hennig.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Consumption of natural gas and electricity—prime heating fuels for Tekamah residents—increased by 20 percent during December’s prolonged cold spell, according to figures released last week by Cengas and Nebraska Public Power District. Despite the increased demand for heating fuels, representatives of both suppliers said no shortages are anticipated for the remainder of the winter.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Playing heads-up basketball all the way, Tekamah’s Tigers defeated Missouri Valley 51-36 Friday night to win third place in the Ak-Sar-Ben Conference tournament held in Blair last week. Melvin Schmidt scored 14 points to lead the Tigers who held a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Blair, the eventual conference tournament champions, dumped Tekamah 53-46 in the semifinals despite a dozen points from Schmidt.

70 Years Ago (1953)

No report has been made to the progress of the March of Dimes drive in Burt County and Tekamah, but it is apparent that the drive is getting into high gear as organizations throughout the county are scheduling activities the proceeds of which will go into the fund to carry on the fight against infantile paralysis. Last year, Nebraska citizens donated $546,521, or 41 cents per capita, making Nebraska number-five in the country in per capita giving.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Rationing board members announce that all dealers, wholesale and retail, of hot tractor fuel should register with the local rationing board on Jan. 21 or 22. All sales of hot tractor fuel will require either E.R. or bulk gasoline coupons after midnight tonight, Jan. 21.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The forepart of this week, a letter was received at the local post office, addressed to the “Bank of Tekama.” The letter, sent by a man from Indianapolis, was delivered to E.C. Houston of the First National Bank who discovered its contents included a request for redemption of a $2 bank note issued in 1857. Houston replied to the letter saying the Bank of Tekama was among the infamous “wildcat banks” of the Nebraska Territory. Wildcat banks issued their own currency without any resources to refund the issue. “Regardless of the fact that your $2 bill was issued 76 years ago and that it had no value at that time nor none since,” Houston wrote, “I am enclosing a government note of $2 and you may send me your bill which I will keep as a souvenir.”

100 Years Ago (1923)

Hunters were thrown into a small panic one day last week by the sudden arrival of a deputy state game warden who proceeded to take possession of mounted Chinese pheasants and a horned owl which had been on display in a local drug store. The game warden began immediately to call into court the parties who had been charged with killing these birds which are protected by state laws. A hearing was held in front of Judge B.C. Enyart where Burn Kelly pleaded guilty to killing Chinese pheasants and was fined $100 and costs. Lloyd Holliday pleaded guilty to having in his possession pheasants which had been killed and was fined $15 and costs. No complaint was made against Frank Welch for having killed a horned owl, as after careful investigation the court and the game warden, it was believed this species of bird did not come under the law.