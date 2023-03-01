1 Year Ago (2022)

Staff and administrators at Tekamah-Herman are calling the district’s new medication aide class an opportunity for kids. School nurse Jamie Brummond teaches the class which is offered in conjunction with Northeast Community College. Like any other college course, students have to register through the college and pay the tuition fee. Students receive college credit for passing the class and upon completion can take the state test which enables them to work in Nebraska healthcare settings as a licensed medication aide.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Decatur man Matt Connealy has been named to the Educational Service Unit No. 2 Board of Directors. His appointment was approved at the board’s Feb. 19 meeting in Fremont. He replaces former Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dean Chase who resigned in January. Connealy’s term runs through December.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Chase Wietfeld’s basket in the lane with four seconds left gave North bend Central a 41-39 win over Tekamah-Herman in a play-in game at the Class C2 Subdistrict 5 tournament at West Point. The heartbreaking loss completed a 1-23 season and was the last in Tiger colors for seniors Garret Gregerson, Preston Walford and Joey Pawoll.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Tekamah-Herman’s Family Community and Career Leaders of America chapter delivered Valentines balloons last Thursday as part of the club’s annual fundraising campaign. Club members sold over 200 balloons during the promotion.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Former Lyons Police Chief Gregory Webb, the prime suspect in the 1986 slaying of Anna Anton, may be returned to Nebraska as early as Thursday, Capt. David Winkler of the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday morning. The break in the case had come last Tuesday when a television viewer in Florida contacted NSP to say he had seen Webb on the “Unsolved Mysteries” program. Webb was soon arrested in Florida where he was working installing cable television lines and underground pipe using the name Gregory James Webber. It is believed Webb fled to Belize after the murder, living there for two months before moving to Florida. At the time of his arrest he was living in the remote, rural area of Osteen, Florida.

40 Years Ago (1983)

A pitch for automation of county offices kept Burt County Board of Supervisors busy during their regular session last Friday. After several constructive meetings various computer and programming representatives, board members had agreed at their Feb. 8 meeting to table any further discussion of the machines. That decision was short lived with last Friday’s presentation of new computer options by local businessman Don Stout.

50 Years Ago (1973)

The Nebraska Department of Roads revealed this week that work on a new Highway 32 bridge project in downtown Tekamah is scheduled to start March 5. Work on the $137,000 project will require removal of an existing structure that was built prior to World War I. The 23-foot-wide bridge will be replaced by a steel and concrete bridge hosting a 46-foot-wide driving surface and five-foot-wide pedestrian walkways on each side.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Burt County’s livestock feeder’s association was told at its annual banquet last week that it has the largest membership of any feeders association in the state. Speaker at the banquet, held in Tekamah City Auditorium, was University of Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney. The banquet drew approximately 380 attendees. Dinner was prepared by Dorothy Brockway and served by Miss Katherine Rebbe and her home ec girls.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Burt County Assessor Lawrence Guill this week announced the names of assistant assessors for the job of assessing property for taxation, which begins March 10. Assistants from Tekamah include W.R. Eby, who will assess property in Summit Township; R.W. Thomas, Silver Creek and Riverside townships; and Alford Major, Arizona Township. All three will assess property in the city of Tekamah.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Secretary of Agriculture Wickard has directed the rationing of dry edible beans, dried peas, lentils and dehydrated and dried soups along with the processed and canned vegetables and fruits to be rationed beginning March 1. These foods were added to the ration list, Wickard said, due to extremely heavy demands by the American armed forces and the Russian army. Pending the start of rationing, retail stocks of these commodities was frozen Saturday. They are not available to consumers all this week.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Corn was re-crowned king in Burt County Saturday evening at the first annual corn show. For the first time in 39 years special effort was made to give proper recognition to the county’s greatest crop. The many specimens of corn on display were excellent and a credit to the men and boys who grew them.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The Bauer & Johnson Contracting Supply Co., of Omaha, was the successful bidder for the paving job in Tekamah when bids were opened by the city council Monday evening. The successful bid was $127,000. Work will start at once in preparing the streets for paving. The telephone poles will be removed from the street and the wires placed underground. An additional line of water main will be laid down 13th Street, the wiring for the electroliers will also be placed within the next few weeks.