yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Tekamah-Herman Wrestling Club is hosting an open house at the new Guy Mytty Wrestling Center on Saturday, Nov. 6. The club will be showing off its new home, located at the southeast corner of 15th and M St., across the street from the elementary school playground. The 5,000-square-foot facility features room for two wrestling mats, workout equipment and office space for the club. The Mytty Center was constructed entirely with privately raised funds and is not affiliated with the school district.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Craig native Daniel Geary has been inducted into Northeast Community College’s Alumni Hall of Success. A 1974 graduate from Northeast where he studied electronics, Geary is the owner, president and project manager of DEG Enterprises, Inc., a Norfolk construction company that installs navigational aids on airports across the country.

10 Years Ago (2012)

While it’s not unusual to see a horse in a trailer in Tekamah, this horse was pretty unusual. Members of a statewide committee against Amendment 3, an initiative of the state Legislature to add a third term to the state’s term-limit statutes, have been touring the state with a 12-foot wooden horse. Committee members have chosen the prop because they consider Amendment 3 a political Trojan horse.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Week, Oct. 28-Nov. 3, the first winter storm of the season blew through the area last week. Almost two inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday, Oct. 23. Although roads were icy on Thursday morning, by Friday conditions were back to normal. Wet, but normal. The snow also brought a halt to what harvest activity remains.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Burt County citizens should be able to dial 911 by Dec. 1, Burt County Sheriff Leonard Canarsky told the county Board of Supervisors this week. The board agreed Tuesday to purchase the communication system from a Minneapolis company at a cost of $43,580. The purchase will be financed by the 50-cent surcharge added to county phone bills more than a year ago. That fund now totals $35,000 and by the end of the year should meet the entire cost of the system, Canarsky said.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Recent visits from both a state Natural Resources District official and a member of a Lincoln engineering firm have given Burt County supervisors the encouragement to again try to get the Middle Missouri natural Resources District involved in a proposal to stabilize the entire Elm Creek channel located south of Decatur. The board was told that unless the Elm Creek project is undertaken, the area will continue to be plagued by problems caused by the lowering of the creek bottom. Among those problems are a loss of farm land due to erosion and the eventual loss of a series of bridges along the creek.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Tekamah’s Cottonwood Health Center made its public debut Monday without fanfare, but with a patient load that kept Dr. Edward Grinnell busy through his first day as senior medical officer at this community’s new medical clinic. There wasn’t a chance that opening day would be anything but a success. Creighton University saw to that by providing a full complement of experienced technologists and specialists as a support team for Cottonwood staff members.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Mayors, fire chiefs, school representatives, county board members and community leaders met in the courthouse Monday evening when plans were discussed for stepping up Burt County’s civil defense preparedness program. The recent Cuba crisis has spurred civil defense activity all over the nation and Burt County, which is included in a target area if nuclear war should come, is no exception.

70 Years Ago (1952)

An enthusiastic group of Tekamah firemen attended the first of six weekly sessions of fire school at the fire hall last night. Wm. A. Berens, chief fire instructor for the state department of vocational education, is conducting the classes. Instruction last night dealt with new fire hazards and new methods of fire fighting. Classes will continue each Wednesday evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. and last approximately two and a half hours.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Schoolhouses in towns as well as the country will be used Monday, Nov. 9, for the registration of cars in order that their owners may obtain gasoline ration books. Car owners also will be required to state the number of tires in their possession and give serial numbers. All persons having more than five tires per car in their possession will be required to dispose of them to the government before they will be issued their gasoline ration book.

90 Years Ago (1932)

More than 800 people gathered at the Harry McKenzie farm in the Bertha community last Thursday afternoon to witness the Burt County Corn Picking contest. It resulted in Lyle Horn of Decatur winning the county championship by picking 22 bushels, 55 and two-thirds pounds in one hour and 20 minutes. The contest was sponsored by Burt County Farm Bureau and was declared to be the best yet held in the county.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Gov. S.R. McKelvie, scheduled to speak in Tekamah at 4:30 today at the Lyric Theatre, has cancelled his time here so he will be able to keep an evening appointment in Blair. The governor will go directly to Blair from Pender where he speaks at noon today, because of the bad conditions of the roads which prevents him from using his car in making the trip between the three towns.