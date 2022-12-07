yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

A Small-Town Holiday Festival and a tree lighting ceremony are being planned to commemorate Herman’s 150 years. The festival will begin Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Herman Legion Hall with a hayrack ride taking carolers out into the community. Caroling will end at the park for the tree lighting which will take place at 4:45 p.m. A soup supper is being held in conjunction with Saturday’s other events. On Sunday, Dec. 12, the Herman Fire Department will be hosting Santa. The visitor from the north will be listening to Christmas wish lists from 9 a.m. until noon.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Demolition on the old Craig school building has begun. The north wall that abuts the gym is being dismantled, one piece at a time, by three men using electric hammers. The meticulous work is being done to protect the gym’s roof. A time capsule has been recovered from the cracked cornerstone, laid by Craig’s Masonic Lodge, but a water leak has taken its toll. The soggy contents will be taken to Burt County Museum for evaluation.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Approximately 35 Decatur residents and out of town family gathered at the Sears Center on Wednesday afternoon for a reception honoring Deb Gengler-Copple. She currently has a number of paintings on display at the center. Her inspiration comes from nature, her specialty is wild animals and her models come from trips she and her husband, Stan, have taken through the Rocky Mountains.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah City Council approved a resolution giving the mayor, civil defense director or council president the authority to broadcast emergency statements, such as storm warnings, over the city’s cable television system. National Weather Service warnings will automatically be broadcast. The system allows all cable broadcasts to be interrupted for the statements.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Visions of holiday sweets are dancing in the heads of staff and board members at the Burt County Museum as they prepare for a gala holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 13. “Mrs. Houston’s Plum Pudding Party” is the official title of the afternoon event which will include an array of festive desserts, turn-of-the-century music and other surprises.

40 Years Ago (1982)

“The Runaway Snowman,” the story of a snowman who comes to life; and “Ahh Choo, the Sneeze That Saved Christmas,” the tale of a mouse and his attempt to help Santa, will be presented by Herman Elementary students Tuesday evening as part of the school’s annual Christmas program. “The Runaway Snowman” will be presented by third through sixth graders, with the lower grades performing the other musical, according to music instructor Kim Jackson.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Winter struck farmers another blow on the chin this week in the form of snow, wind and sub-freezing temperatures that once again brought to a halt harvesting operations which have sputtered through an agonizing fall of miserable weather. Strong north winds slammed the region Saturday, temperatures skidded to near zero Sunday and light snow fell Monday and Tuesday amid thermometer readings that hovered near the 10-degree mark.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Tekamah’s railroad agency would grow to serve Herman and Craig under a plan submitted by the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad Co. to the State Railway Commission. The plan would allow the company to expand the traditional one-town area of its local agencies. C&NW has 89 stations in Nebraska, 77 of them are operated by one man. The plan calls for 26 central stations, eliminating 22 jobs, and a net savings of over $180,000.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Lyons native Bernard Colligan was appointed superintendent of Burt County schools at a meeting of the county board of supervisors last week. Colligan formerly taught in Burt County rural schools, at Rosalie for four years and now is the principal of the school at Beaver City. He will take over the duties here as soon as he can be released from his present position.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Classes in home nursing and prevention of illness will be offered in Tekamah beginning in January. Anyone is eligible to enroll and it is suggested that one person from each family take this course. Mrs. Victor Jeep is the home nursing chairman.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Tekamah City Council on Monday drew up an ordinance discontinuing the parking of cars in the center of the street as is now practiced in the business section of the city. The request to clear 13th Street came from the federal highway department who will use it for the new federal highway now in the course of construction between Omaha and Sioux City. Contracts have been let for road work between Blair and Herman and next spring the Herman to Tekamah road will be built and paved.

100 Years Ago (1922)

One of the largest business consolidations in the state of Nebraska occurred in Tekamah on Wednesday of last week. The Mitten-Nesbit Co. department store was purchased by E.J. Gano of the Gano Dry Goods Co., H.M. Metzler of the Metzler General Store and J.B. Buller of the Farmers Union. The Gano and Metzler stores will be merged with Mitten-Nesbit. Mr. Buller will resign his position as manager of Farmers Union to join the new firm and will assume charge of the new store on Feb. 1. The transaction, valued at over $85,000, is considered one of the biggest deals in the state.