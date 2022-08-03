yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Allie Snow, a 2016 Tekamah-Herman grad, achieved her dream of working in sports broadcasting when she recently accepted a position as a production assistant at ESPN. She is part of a group of 25 taking part in an in-house leadership development program designed to develop the network’s next generation of talent.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Tekamah Police Department has received a $7,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office. The money will be used to purchase two in-car camera systems. The state qualified for federal highway safety alcohol incentives. The Highway Safety Office has utilized the funding source to help local law enforcement agencies purchase the camera systems and alcohol testing equipment to help with the apprehension and conviction of drunk drivers.

10 Years Ago (2012)

More than a year ago, when the extent of the Missouri River flood was making itself known, one of the many questions being asked was what will the flood do to the value of affected cropland. Burt County Board of Supervisors heard an answer last week. Sitting as the Board of Equalization, the board signed off on an $8 million valuation loss due to the flood. The changes saw 4,385.83 acres previously valued at nearly $13 million dropped to a value of $4.86 million.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Oakland artist Marilyn Wolf’s creation, dubbed the “Swedish Spiderman” by a young local art critic, will be part of Omaha’s second annual J. Doe Project. A life-sized, although faceless human figure, Wolf calls her entry “Dala Doe” because it is painted in the familiar style of Oakland’s Dala horses, red with blue, white and yellow accents. When all the entries are complete, they will be placed throughout Omaha. Wolf’s will stand outside The Troll House, a Scandinavian store in west Omaha.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Tekamah is another step closer in becoming part of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, thanks to a grant from the National Small Business Administration’s Tree Planting Program. The city will receive $4,125, or 55 percent of the cost to plant 60 to 70 new trees in Memorial and Athletic parks, thanks to the grant submitted by Tekamah Tree Board. The balance of the project, $3,375, will come from tree board funds raised primarily through the sale of Main Street bricks removed during the Highway 75 widening project a few years ago.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Smith SaveMore Market in Tekamah was advertising 10-lb. sirloin steak blocks at $2.39 a pound. Pork chops were going for $1.49 a pound, a half-gallon of milk was 89 cents and a loaf of bread went for 69 cents. A 10-lb. bag of potatoes cost $1.69.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Two Tekamah-Herman High School students have been named to receive $100 scholarships to the first annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute. Kent Petersen and John Kegler, both of Herman, are attending the institute this week in Lincoln. The four-day event, intended to promote community involvement by farm and ranch youth, is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

60 Years Ago (1962)

J. Stanley Hargleroad has been promoted to First Lieutenant and appointed executive officer of the Fort Phantom Army Nike-Hercules missile site. Lt. Hargleroad holds bachelor and master degrees in engineering from the University of Nebraska and entered the Army in 1961 after a year of work at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Tekamah native was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas before moving to Abilene where he now resides with his wife and son.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Plans for Air Corps radar control units in each Burt County town started at a meeting at the courthouse Tuesday evening. The plan calls for about 35 volunteer workers in each town to be trained by the Air Corps as ground observers to spot enemy aircraft in case of an emergency. County Clerk Charles Rogers was made chairman of the county groups. The setup will be under the direction of the Burt County Civil Defense organization.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Lightning played havoc in the Tekamah community last Thursday night and Friday morning in one of the most severe electrical storms to strike this vicinity in several years. Firemen were called to the A.B. Rice home between 1 and 2 a.m. after lightning struck the large home and started a fire in the basement and other fires between the walls. Local dairyman Jim McClanahan reported losing six milk cows and a bull when lightning struck a tree under which the cattle were standing.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Former baseball stars romped around the diamond at Athletic Park Tuesday evening, proving that they still had plenty of pep despite advancing years and increasing waistbands. Dubbed a game of Has-beens, it was played between former ball players of the Presbyterian and Baptist churches. For thrills and fun, it equaled the best and was witnessed by more than 500 people who cheered the ball playing of their favorites.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Following a deluge of rain Friday evening estimated at 5.5 inches, Tekamah Creek rose rapidly and at 2 a.m. the whistle on the municipal plant blew to warn citizens of impending high water. The telephone exchange answered all queries with warnings to prepare for a flood. Fortunately, the water remained in the confines of the creek’s deep banks and Tekamah was saved thousands of dollars in damage. City officials estimated about a foot more rise would have sent creek water swirling through the business and residential districts.