Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

The state is investigating what could be the third confirmed wolf killing in Nebraska in 12 months — and just the fourth in more than a century. A farmer shot the 85-pound male Nov. 15 west of Brainard in Butler County, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer who responded suspected it could be a wolf. But the commission can’t be certain until a tissue sample is tested by a federal laboratory to rule out the possibility the animal is a wolf-dog hybrid.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will hold a series of public meetings over the next two weeks to outline its new groundwater management plans. The meetings are designed to gather input on the proposed plans from local stakeholders. The NRD’s jurisdiction includes all or part of six counties along the Missouri River, including the eastern half of Burt and Thurston counties and all of Washington, Dakota, Douglas and Sarpy counties. A meeting for Burt and Washington county stakeholders will be held on Dec. 7 in Tekamah.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Burt County Bridge Commission has agreed to transfer ownership of the Decatur-Onawa Bridge to the states of Nebraska and Iowa. Attorneys for the three parties are ironing out the agreement, no date for the transfer has been set. Commission officials cited maintenance costs and costly looming as reasons for its decision to give up ownership of the bridge.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah-Herman seniors Abby Bliss and Lauren Martin were among 450 Nebraska high school students selected for the 2002 All-State Choir. The two traveled to Lincoln Nov. 21 to participate in the three-day Nebraska Music Educators Association Conference/Clinic. A final public concert was held Nov. 23 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

30 Years Ago (1992)

An “old-fashioned fireside Christmas dinner” is slated at the Chatt Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Featured musical entertainment for the evening will be provided by classical guitarist Robin Neihardt. Following dinner, area residents are invited to attend a holiday concert at the Tekamah-Herman high school auditorium featuring “The Ensemble” of Opera Omaha. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Burt County Supervisors last week promised their full support for the installation and operation of a county-wide paging system that, with the cooperation of the local sheriff’s office, should be in operation by Dec. 10. The board agreed to provide an estimated $130 per month for a “ring down” phone line and service contract after meeting with fire and rescue personnel form Burt County Mutual Aid Association.

50 Years Ago (1972)

The top priority street project for 1973 will be the restoration of the intersection at 8th and M streets on the city’s eastern edge where a ‘hump” in the street prevents it from draining properly. Council members said they get anywhere from two to six complaint per day about the intersection.

60 Years Ago (1962)

A limited number of famers in Nebraska may be eligible for cost-sharing assistance in establishing pilot recreation enterprises on their cropland in 1963. A long-range program to help farmers convert their farms to grass, trees, wildlife and income producing recreation is part of the federal government’s Food and Agriculture Act of 1962. Individual farmers, or small groups of farmers, who are interested in participating in the pilot program should contact the local Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation office as soon as possible.

70 Years Ago (1952)

A nine-inch snow driven by howling winds blocked roads, streets and sidewalks, bringing traffic in Tekamah to a halt Tuesday afternoon and night as the season’s first snowstorm hit the area. As the storm reached blizzard proportions Tuesday afternoon, Supt. O.L. Scranton dismissed school for the rural students at 3 p.m. and there was no school on Wednesday. Some rural students spent Tuesday night with friends in town rather than risk the chance of getting home.

80 Years Ago (1942)

The Burt County selective service office received official notice Wednesday to begin sending classification questionnaires to 18- and 19-year-olds immediately. The step is the first of several necessary to prepare the young men for induction in keeping with the recent law enacted by Congress. Burt County has 218 18- and 19-year-olds registered for the draft..

90 Years Ago (1932)

A signal distinction was awarded to the Tekamah Cooperative Creamery this week when it was informed that it was the only creamery in Nebraska to be given honorable mention status in a contest to determine the quality butter manufacturers in the United States. More than 1,500 creameries sent in sample tubs of their butter to contest headquarters in Mason City, Iowa, to have their butter graded and scored. The Tekamah product was graded almost 93 percent perfect. The high creamery in the nation scored 95 percent

100 Years Ago (1922)

All doubt about paving the business district of Tekamah was removed Monday evening when the executive committee of the Community Club, to which the matter had been referred by the city council, passed a resolution approving a paving district. Plans include paving from the south end of the stock yards to the north side of the courthouse and high school building, with half blocks on each side except for the street to the depot and the one running west from the hotels. The businessmen firmly stated they were only paving their own district and not including any territory in the residence districts cost of the intersections will be borne by the entire city and is estimated to be $1.50 per residence lot. The cost upon the average 25-foot business lot for the paving project will be about the price of an 8-cent cigar a day for 20 years.