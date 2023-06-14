1 Year Ago (2022)

Lyons-Decatur English teacher Katie Mace was among several teachers from across the country receiving a $25,000 prize from the Milliken Foundation at a national forum held at UCLA. The forum also gave the recipients an opportunity to network with their new colleagues, as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders, and discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Work was scheduled to start this week on a stretch of West P St. between 17th and 20th. Traffic to the cemetery will be detoured up 17th to Q and west to Cemetery Road. Traffic to and from the west end of the work zone will use 20th St. as a detour. The job is expected to be complete by Labor Day.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Lyons man Chuck Hassebrook announced his candidacy for governor of Nebraska. Executive Director of the Center for Rural Affairs, Hassebrook, a Democrat, also was a longtime member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Bob “Lumpy” Schnell retired after 25 years as a rural mail carrier. Schell, who never missed a day of work, drove about 900,000 miles in all types of weather during his career.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Tekamah-Herman Board of Education last week approved the start of a self-supporting school breakfast program. A $10,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will pay for a new dishwasher, a walk-in freezer, microwave ovens, toasters and other items needed to get the program started.

40 Years Ago (1983)

About 175 people turned out for a town forum preceding a regular city council meeting in response to mayor Tom Harris’ plea for a citizen input on a proposal to ban all burning inside the city limits. After considerable discussion, a nearly unanimous show of hands indicated that residents want no new restrictions placed on incineration of their trash.

50 Years Ago (1973)

The gasoline shortage is real, and it has hit station pumps in Tekamah with a crunch. Several stations in town which normally operate seven days a week, were closed Sunday. All station operators said this week that hours of operation will be reduced in order to conserve short supplies for their regular customers.

60 Years Ago (1963)

A 1,032-acre farm near Herman sold for $340,000 to an Ohio investor. The farm formerly was owned by the late Mrs. Margaret Hynes who willed it to three charitable institutions. Farmer’s National Co., of Omaha, who handled the sale, did not name the buyer.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Tekamah is busy cleaning up after a violent windstorm hit the city Sunday evening. Many trees were uprooted all over town. Some trees fell onto homes and business buildings, causing damage to roofs, walls and windows. Light and telephone lines were torn loose and tangled in the litter of trees and limbs which were blown into yards and streets, blocking traffic in many parts of the city.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Mrs. Mervyn Holmquist, C.W. West and Victor Gylfe were named to a panel that will hear consumer complaints regarding potential violations of retail price regulations and orders. The panel members are official government representatives in the community who will serve retailers and consumers in keeping wartime prices down to the official maximum.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Mayor A.M. Anderson issued an ultimatum to the city marshal to dispose of all dogs in the city which do not have a city licenses around their necks. Thirty spring pigs on the Tobin place east of the city have died due to disease spread to them by rabid dogs. Currently only one dog license has been issued by the city.

100 Years Ago (1923)

George W. Gibson, 74, passed away at his Tekamah home June 7. A Civil War veteran, Gibson served with the 2nd Nebraska Cavalry which was assigned for duty on the frontier at Fort Kearny to guard against Indian raids. He was the youngest of eight children born to Judge and Mrs. Issac Gibson who came here in 1857. Both are buried in Tekamah Cemetery, which they donated to the city in 1874.