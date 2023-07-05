1 Year Ago (2022)

Burt County Board of Supervisors sought bids for four road repair jobs in the county, expecting to spend roughly $3.3 million. What they received last week ranged from $4.66 million to as high as $5.64 million, at least a 40 percent increase over the expected amount. Bidders said the main factor in the higher costs is the price of oil which has more than doubled in the past year.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Recent heavy rains sent many area waterways out of their banks last week. Logan Creek flooded from Pender to well into Dodge County. That sent floodwaters into Oakland’s city park, inundating the high school football field, Burt County Fairgrounds and Oakland Golf Club.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a state project to widen the turning radius on the bridge at the intersection of highways 32 and 75 in downtown Tekamah. The $565,000 job is designed to extend the culvert on the south side of the Highway 32 bridge with the intent of giving turning trucks more room to maneuver.

20 Years Ago (2003)

At its first meeting last week, a special task force charged with pursuing economic development opportunities for Tekamah hit on many of the same topics that were discussed the week before at a Tekamah Chamber of Commerce summit meeting. Its first official action is expected to be to hire someone to organize development efforts.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Swimming, hot dogs and ice cream are on the agenda for the city library’s summer reading party at Athletic Park. All qualified members of the reading program and their families are invited. The party begins with swimming from 5 to 6 p.m. The group then will move to the park to roast hot dogs and eat ice cream.

40 Years Ago (1983)

City officials will introduce at their July 12 session an ordinance to allow liquor sales on Sunday. The measure comes in response to a request Tuesday evening by Tekamah’s current license holders. Of concern to the group are pending license requests for three new establishments, two of them outside the city limits and the other for a private club. The two outside of town would be governed by state law which allows Sunday sales.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A new public address system, installed last week at Tekamah’s swimming pool is a gift to the city from the Tekamah Lions Club. The device features twin speakers mounted high up on light poles at the pool’s edge. A microphone in the pool office enables the pool staff to make announcements to swimmers outside. An auxiliary microphone will permit outdoor use during swim meets.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Plans for construction of a modern $400,000, 60-bed home for senior citizens were officially launched at ground-breaking ceremonies held at the site of the building four blocks east of Tekamah’s main street Wednesday afternoon of last week. The ceremony climaxed more than two years of work by the Tekamah Home Association, a group of local businessmen and farmers who held their first meeting in February of 1961.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Tekamah Chamber of Commerce is about $300 short of the goal of raising the necessary cash to pay for expenses incurred during the clean-up of trees following the disastrous windstorm of June 7. On the credit side, Tekamah Lions at their state convention of the day of the storm, secured a $250 contribution from Lions International.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Tekamah firemen were kept busy most of Monday forenoon fighting a fire at the Standard Oil Co.’s bulk plant. The fire started when a spark from a backfiring pump motor ignited the truck and gasoline products. The loss is estimated at $30,000 or more. Three of the plant’s seven storage tanks exploded and flames were sent 300 feet into the air. Company employee Del Ball was in a shed unloading a tank truck when the fire started. Although the truck was engulfed in flames, Ball drove it from the shed and put the fire on the truck out with a hand extinguisher.

90 Years Ago (1933)

J.S. Robinson, who has served as sexton of Tekamah Cemetery for 37 years, believes the depression has slowed the death rate. Hard times, the former sexton said, makes people guard their health in order to avoid doctor bills or possible long periods of illness. He is right. Between July 1, 1922 to June 30, 1923 there were 51 deaths here compared to 25 in the last 12 months.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Baseball fans are jubilant over the fact that hereafter they will be able to enjoy Sunday baseball without having to journey to other cities. A new field has been secured, just outside the city limits where the first game will be played Sunday, July 8. Because the city’s current diamond is inside the city limits, Sunday baseball is prohibited there. The new diamond can be reached by taking the “Kelly Road” a block south of the depot and go east.