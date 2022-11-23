yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

An open house for the new addition at Tekamah-Herman Schools is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. The new addition, the Career Education Center, the new maintenance building and other renovated areas will be open to the public until 6 p.m.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Tekamah-Herman’s East Husker Conference champion softball team had six players named to all-conference duty. Seniors Ashley Bohannon and Alyssa Bromm, junior Mylee Sheets and sophomore Maggie Braniff all were named to the first team. Senior Katie Tobin and junior Kristin Bitter were honorable mention selections.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Mrs. Nathan’s third grade science class at Tekamah Elementary finished a unit on matter by making butter simply by shaking heavy whipping cream. They found that a liquid could turn to a solid and, after letting it sit, the solid would turn back into a liquid.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah-Herman Community Schools is carrying a solid “B” average according to their most watchful critics, the parents of its students. During the Nov. 11 Board of Education meeting, results were shared of a survey taken during the recent parent-teacher conferences. A periodic survey is required by the Nebraska Department of Education.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Prayer will remain a part of graduation day for some Tekamah-Herman seniors. The Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council will rent the school auditorium for its own baccalaureate on Sunday, May 16. Attendance will be voluntary. Commencement exercises will follow a half-hour later in the school gym..

40 Years Ago (1982)

Tekamah’s Jack and Jill grocery store was advertising ground beef for $1.09 per pound, chicken hindquarters for 49 cents per pound and a loaf of wheat bread for 79 cents. Sale prices were in effect until Nov. 30.

50 Years Ago (1972)

A public meeting to inform residents of this region about the Cottonwood Health Center and the part Creighton University is playing to help Tekamah obtain doctors and other health professionals will be held here Nov. 28. The meeting had previously been scheduled for Nov. 14, but was postponed because of bad weather and hazardous road conditions. Dr. Joseph Holthaus, dean of Creighton’s School of Medicine, will be the featured speaker.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Tekamah’s new post office will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, with a program at City Auditorium, Postmaster Clifford Dame announced today. The new facility, located at 14th and K streets, is part of the Post Office Department’s lease construction program, Dam said. The program uses investment financing to obtain needed facilities which remain under private ownership, pay local taxes, and are leased to the federal government.

70 Years Ago (1952)

The Tekamah and Decatur Civil Defense Ground Observer Corps will participate in exercise “Wanderlust” between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday of this week. Nine bombers from the Midwest are scheduled to make the run across here. Observation posts within 10 miles of the flight path have been alerted. Cecil Plummer is the Tekamah observation post supervisor. R.D. Rogers is supervisor of the Decatur post. More volunteers are needed to man the two-hour shifts. Applicants may contact either man.